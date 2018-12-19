COLUMBIA, MO. • A late barrage of commitments and a strong batch of pledges that stayed intact left Barry Odom with his highest-rated recruiting class in the four that he’s overseen as Missouri’s coach.
On the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, Mizzou assembled a class of 22 additions Wednesday, a group that included three Power 5 conference transfers and five high school recruits from the St. Louis area. Seven of the signees committed since the weekend, including four Wednesday.
By day’s end, Mizzou’s class ranked No. 31 by Rivals.com — and those rankings don’t factor in the three Power 5 transfers.
As the national rankings stood Wednesday, it marked MU’s highest ranking since the 2015 class ranked No. 27. Of course, that’s tempered by the reality of recruiting in the Southeastern Conference. Mizzou’s class ranks No. 13 out of 14 SEC teams, ahead of only No. 46 Vanderbilt.
But Odom’s signing day progress was easy to measure on multiple levels. Consider, among their 22 additions, the Tigers …
• Addressed the team’s glaring need at quarterback.
• Ended their two-year drought with St. Louis high schools targets.
• Added experience in the form of three former Power 5 starters.
• Maintained a presence in Texas and Michigan with eight combined recruits from those states.
Odom was pleased with the class — what coach isn’t on signing day? — but didn’t take any victory laps after the Tigers’ afternoon bowl practice.
“It was an exciting day in our program,” Odom said, before cautioning the 2019 class, “My challenge to all the guys we signed (is) this is not the top of the mountain. This is not the greatest day in your career. It’s a great achievement and a great accomplishment, but the next step is to get those guys here and make sure we put them in position to go help us as freshmen.”
They won’t all be freshmen. What makes Mizzou’s class unique are the three Power 5 imports: quarterback Kelly Bryant (Clemson) and receiver Johnathan Nance (Arkansas), both eligible to play in 2019 as graduate transfers, and quarterback Shawn Robinson (Texas Christian University), who becomes eligible in 2020.
No less unique, the Tigers signed as many quarterbacks as they did any other position. A month ago, the position’s future was a mystery. Who would succeed record-breaking four-year starter Drew Lock after he plays in the Liberty Bowl? Bryant became the immediate answer for 2019, then the Tigers added Robinson over the weekend. But it was also critical to hold on to four-star prospect Connor Bazelak, who committed to the Tigers back in June. With Bryant and Robinson joining the program, the Dayton, Ohio, native didn’t waver, a development that, in Odom’s word, was “huge.”
“I’m excited about our quarterback class,” he said. “Connor led his team to the state championship. He tore or pulled his hamstring in the semifinal game, then went out and played in the state championship game. He’s tough. He’s got tremendous leadership skills and a great skill-set. He’s going to be a really, really good player.”
This past summer, Odom’s staff finally made headway in St. Louis, where the Tigers had whiffed on every target during the previous two recruiting cycles. This time around, armed with a stronger sales pitch after a winning 2017 season, Odom’s staff first secured the commitment of Lutheran North offensive lineman Jack Buford. The others came in waves, including two at Parkway North and two more at Kirkwood. (Pioneers defensive end Arvell Ferguson won’t sign during the early period and could wait to submit his paperwork on the traditional signing date on Feb. 6). The Tigers also got a late commitment from CBC tight end Niko Hea.
“St. Louis is kind of funny in how (recruits) work sometimes,” said running backs coach Cornell Ford, who has recruited the area for 18 years, going back to Gary Pinkel’s regime. “Sometimes if one kid jumps in another one will jump in and another one and another one. We kind of had that effect this year, and Jack was kind of the leader. He was a big, big get for us. A big-time offensive lineman that could have gone a lot of different places. We feel he’ll come in and fill a role for us really fast. But there’s no question he was the bell-cow.”
In the final days leading up to the signing period, Odom’s defensive staff won over some intriguing out-of-state prospects to supplement the in-state haul, including two inside linebackers, Devin Nicholson from Detroit and Jamie Pettway from Albany, Ga. The Tigers also addressed a hole at defensive tackle Wednesday with the class’ only junior college transfer. Chris Daniels, a 6-4, 315-pounder, was a four-star high school recruit out of Euless, Texas, who played for a year at the University of Texas. He left there early in the 2017 season, resurfaced at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss., and now reunites with best friend Jordan Elliott, Mizzou’s emerging star at D-tackle and his former high school and UT teammate. Missouri defensive line coach Brick Haley was their position coach at Texas, too.
Like the rest of the class, Mizzou checked multiple boxes with Daniels, an instant contributor at a premium position from a pipeline state.
“Chris Daniels,” Haley said, “is going to be a guy who can come in and give us quality minutes.”