Offensive lineman flips pledge from Nebraska to Mizzou
Mizzou readies for season at open practice

University of Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz runs an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Nebraska's loss is Missouri's gain, again. Two months after landing a verbal commitment from the top-rated player in Nebraska, the Tigers have flipped a recruit's pledge from the Cornhuskers, getting a verbal commitment Monday from offensive lineman Valen Erickson, a three-star prospect from Chicago.

Erickson, rated the nation's No. 43 offensive tackle by Rivals.com, first committed to Nebraska in July.

Erickson (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) and his family were in Columbia for Saturday's season-opening win over Central Michigan. He gives the Tigers 14 commitments for the 2022 class. The class ranks No. 15 by 247Sport.com's national composite and No. 23 by Rivals.com

Earlier this summer, Mizzou landed a commitment from offensive lineman Deshawn Woods from Omaha, Nebraska, who's the top-rated prospect in his state. Mizzou's 2022 class now includes the Rivals top-rated O-linemen in Illinois (Erickson, No. 7 overall), Missouri (Lee's Summit's Armand Membou, No. 12) and Nebraska (Woods, No. 1.) 

Missouri 2022 commitments

Valen Erickson, OL, Chicago 

Marquis Gracial, DL, St. Charles (St. Charles)

Sam Horn, QB, Suwanee, Georgia

Tavorus Jones, RB, El Paso, Texas

Jalen Marshall, DL, Overland Park, Kansas        

Armand Membou, OL, Lee's Summit

Mekhi Miller, WR, Overland Park, Kansas          

Marcus Scott II, DB, Conroe, Texas

Xavier Simmons, LB, Greensboro, North Carolina

Isaac Thompson, DB, St. Louis (SLUH)

Ja’marion Wayne, WR, St. Louis (Parkway West)

Max Whisner, TE, Lee's Summit

Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha, Neb.         

Tristan Wilson, OL, Lebanon

