Offensive lineman flips pledge from Nebraska to Mizzou

Nebraska's loss is Missouri's gain, again. Two months after landing a verbal commitment from the top-rated player in Nebraska, the Tigers have flipped a recruit's pledge from the Cornhuskers, getting a verbal commitment Monday from offensive lineman Valen Erickson, a three-star prospect from Chicago.

Erickson, rated the nation's No. 43 offensive tackle by Rivals.com, first committed to Nebraska in July.

Erickson (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) and his family were in Columbia for Saturday's season-opening win over Central Michigan. He gives the Tigers 14 commitments for the 2022 class. The class ranks No. 15 by 247Sport.com's national composite and No. 23 by Rivals.com.

Earlier this summer, Mizzou landed a commitment from offensive lineman Deshawn Woods from Omaha, Nebraska, who's the top-rated prospect in his state. Mizzou's 2022 class now includes the Rivals top-rated O-linemen in Illinois (Erickson, No. 7 overall), Missouri (Lee's Summit's Armand Membou, No. 12) and Nebraska (Woods, No. 1.)

Missouri 2022 commitments

Valen Erickson, OL, Chicago

Marquis Gracial, DL, St. Charles (St. Charles)