Oklahoma State D-line transfer Jayden Jernigan relishes chance to start at Mizzou

Defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan might have seemed like a surprise commitment to Missouri on Sunday, only because he had just played in Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. Jernigan had entered the transfer portal three weeks ago and immediately was targeted by Mizzou staff’s. But unlike most coaches, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy allowed him to play in the postseason.
“The good thing about Coach Gundy is he thinks of the bowl games as a reward for how much you put into the season,” Jernigan said in a phone interview Monday, “and he wants to reward you by playing in that game.”
By then, though, Jernigan (6-foot-1, 285 pounds) had already struck up a relationship with Mizzou defensive line coach Al Davis and coordinator Steve Wilks. They had reached out to Jernigan Dec. 12, the day he entered the NCAA transfer portal. He also heard from two high school teammates from Allen, Texas, on MU’s roster, offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar and defensive back Devyn Butler.
“They called me fairly quickly, that same day and talked to me about everything,” Jernigan said
So why is he leaving OSU after playing a major role for a team that ranked No. 4 nationally in total defense?
“Really, I just wanted an opportunity to go somewhere where I could start and be the man,” Jernigan said. “At Oklahoma State, the guy in front of me, Brendon Evers, is coming back for his sixth year. So I feel like I’ll be in the same position that I've been in the past three seasons. So I just want to go ahead and find a spot where I can call mine and go win something big.”
Jernigan, who missed all of the 2020 season following reported heart complications related to COVID-19, played the third-most snaps among OSU's interior D-linemen this season and had the team's second-highest defensive grade (80.4), per Pro Football Focus. He was sixth on the team with 19 pressures and posted 22 tackles, including two sacks. Jernigan appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2019.
At Mizzou, he’ll compete with returning tackles Mekhi Wingo and Darius Robinson, plus backup Realus George Jr.
“Really, I bring a different dynamic,” Jernigan said. “I’m a Big 12 D-lineman. I'm not your average 6-4, 300-pound guy that’s gonna just take an O-lineman and throw him across the sideline. I’m a fast, unique guy. I have strength. I play the 3-technique and keep my B gap. But I will finesse you. I’ll make people move, move their feet and embarrass offensive linemen. That’s my whole goal.”
Jernigan will enroll at Mizzou later this month so he can take part in spring practices. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Last Friday, the Tigers landed a pledge from Bence Polgar, who started every game at center for Buffalo this season, allowing just eight pressures, no sacks and no hits on the quarterback in 910 snaps. He appeared in three games off the bench in 2020, leaving him three years of eligibility. For the Tigers he could compete for immediate playing time to replace All-SEC center Mike Maieitti, who started every game the last two years.