Oklahoma State D-line transfer Jayden Jernigan relishes chance to start at Mizzou

Defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan might have seemed like a surprise commitment to Missouri on Sunday, only because he had just played in Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. Jernigan had entered the transfer portal three weeks ago and immediately was targeted by Mizzou staff’s. But unlike most coaches, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy allowed him to play in the postseason.

“The good thing about Coach Gundy is he thinks of the bowl games as a reward for how much you put into the season,” Jernigan said in a phone interview Monday, “and he wants to reward you by playing in that game.”

By then, though, Jernigan (6-foot-1, 285 pounds) had already struck up a relationship with Mizzou defensive line coach Al Davis and coordinator Steve Wilks. They had reached out to Jernigan Dec. 12, the day he entered the NCAA transfer portal. He also heard from two high school teammates from Allen, Texas, on MU’s roster, offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar and defensive back Devyn Butler.

“They called me fairly quickly, that same day and talked to me about everything,” Jernigan said

So why is he leaving OSU after playing a major role for a team that ranked No. 4 nationally in total defense?