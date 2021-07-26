Oklahoma, Texas take first major step in leaving Big 12 for SEC

Conference realignment is officially upon us.
Less than a week after the first report surfaced that Oklahoma and Texas were looking to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, the two schools have formally given the Big 12 notice they are looking for a new home.
OU and Texas released the following joint statement Monday morning: “The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”
Translation: The Sooners and Longhorns are done with the Big 12. By informing the Big 12 they will not renew the media rights deal that legally binds the conference together via its lucrative TV deals, the two schools are saying they’re done doing business in the Big 12 and essentially declaring themselves free agents for other conferences.
“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”
As anyone who remembers Missouri’s dramatic departure from the Big 12 to the SEC a decade ago, this is a pivotal first step in the process. There’s plenty of legal wrangling left to complete for the two schools, but the “grant of media rights” are the contracts that give the Big 12 control of the schools’ media deals through their TV contracts with ESPN and Fox. Those two deals expire on June 30, 2025. The schools would have to be free from the shackles of those media deals before entering into new contracts with another conference.
On Sunday, the Big 12 attempted a Hail Mary as its executive committee and Bowlsby held a video conference with Oklahoma and Texas presidents, Joe Harroz and Jay Hartzell, respectively. Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor president Linda Livingstone make up the executive committee.
“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby said in a statement released Sunday. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”
Oklahoma and Texas must formally apply for membership to the SEC, which is currently a 14-team conference. A three-fourths vote is required to add members, which means at least 11 of the 14 schools must vote to approve. From there, the SEC would have to decide how to restructure its football divisions. Would Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC West and jettison Alabama and Auburn to the East in return for Missouri to form two geographically sound eight-team divisions?
If that’s the solution, the West would include Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M. The East would look like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
The easier, though, less geographically sensible plan could assign Oklahoma to the East and Texas to the West, restoring the Longhorns’ old Southwest Conference rivalries with Arkansas and Texas A&M. Or, what about four four-team pods? Or eliminate divisions altogether, the way the SEC handles basketball?
Either way, the Sooners and the Horns won't be joining the SEC until 2022 at the earliest depending on how quickly their campus leaders can work their way through the conference bylaws.
As for the rest of the SEC, Texas A&M initially threw a temper tantrum when last week’s news broke, but apparently the Aggies have since warmed to the idea of their longtime in-state rival joining the SEC, perhaps because it’s the inevitable outcome.
“We believe that throughout our time in the SEC, Texas A&M has become stronger than ever,” Aggies athletics director Ross Bjork told the Houston Chronicle, the newspaper that first broke the news of OU and Texas’ possible Big 12 departure. “We’re the largest university in Texas and in the SEC. We have 550,000 former students. We’re knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff, and our women’s basketball team is the reigning SEC champion. We’ve got so many Olympians. There are so many great things and strengths about our program.
“As you look at all of this and our landscape, our position is, ‘Who wouldn’t want to join?’ The SEC is in the best position to lead in this transformative time in college athletics, and obviously there are others wanting to join us in that journey. Here in Texas, we’ve paved that way, and we’ve been leading that way over the last 10 years.”