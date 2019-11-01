Team up with us for 99¢
Burrow's 321 yards helps No. 2 LSU down No. 9 Auburn, 23-20

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown in last Saturday's game in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 23-20. (AP Photo)

Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Auburn by 18½

Quick Hit: Auburn is going to be the best four-loss team in America when it’s all said and done. The Tigers just happen to play in the same division as Alabama and LSU juggernauts and drew Florida in their division crossover game in addition to their annual matchup against Georgia. Four losses might not sit well with the Auburn faithful, but this is a balanced team with a rugged defense and a potent offense that’s capable of beating anyone anywhere. This one could get ugly.

Matter's Pick: Auburn 41, Ole Miss 17

