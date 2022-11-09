Olympian Lindsey Anderson excited for Mizzou cross country to host NCAA Midwest Regional

Lindsey Anderson is feeling a little overwhelmed these days.

That’s because the first-year Missouri cross country head coach will be hosting the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships on Friday at Columbia's Gans Creek Cross Country Course — the first regional hosted at Gans Creek.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for our program and the university," Anderson said. “But I’ve never been part of hosting a meet this big, and to be honest, it’s a little bit overwhelming. But fortunately, we have a lot of people around here who are helping and doing a great job — the City of Columbia has been amazing and so is our staff here at Mizzou. We’re excited about getting a chance to show off our home course at Gans Creek and hope that our familiarity with the course will work to our advantage.”

Anderson, who also coaches the Missouri distance runners during the track and field season, joined Mizzou last winter after a stellar five-year run at the College of Southern Idaho, a public community college in Twin Falls, Idaho. In 2017, she restarted the school's cross country program after a 19-year hiatus and produced immediate success. Anderson led both the men's and women's programs to top-10 NJCAA national finishes almost every season.

The success culminated when the Golden Eagles women’s team won the 2021 NJCAA Division I National Cross Country Championship — the first in school history. Anderson was voted the 2021 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA Division I Women's Cross Country National Coach of the Year.

Prior to re-establishing the College of Southern Idaho cross country program, Anderson was an assistant coach at Weber State (2007-14) and Cal State Bakersfield (2014-15).

Anderson also possesses an impressive running résumé.

She competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where she finished eighth in her heat of 17 runners with a time of 9 minutes, 36.81 seconds. Anderson earned her Olympic roster spot by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 9:30.75.

She also competed at the 2007 World Championships in Japan and the 2009 World Championships in Germany. In college, Anderson was a seven-time Big Sky Conference champion and two-time All-American at Weber State.

Mizzou junior Jenna Schwartz, who starred at Waterloo High, has been one of Anderson’s top runners throughout this season.

“Any time there’s a coaching change, I think there’s a little bit of fear of the unknown," Schwartz said. “But once I Googled her, I really got excited. Her style and philosophy are a little different, but I think that’s exactly what we needed. She runs with us, which is really cool, and right away, I think you could sense how much she cares about and is invested in her student-athletes and their success. I’m really excited about what we’re doing and about the future of this program.”

Missouri graduate student Jacob Ridderhoff is a Chicago-area product who transferred to Mizzou after four years at Washington University in St. Louis.

“I actually decided to make the move to Mizzou before the coaching change,” said Ridderhoff, who has a degree in mechanical engineering and is working toward his MBA. “I was excited about the step up to Division I and was even more excited after learning about coach Anderson. She’s a driven person who’s always looking for ways to bring out the best in her runners — in training and in races. She knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, and I definitely think she’s helped motivate us.”

Anderson is proud of the way her squad has battled this season and is excited about the future of the Mizzou program.

“Distance running takes commitment and the people who do it are a little crazy," she kidded. “But it also can bring a lot of joy and self-confidence. It takes a lot of work and discipline, but you benefit from the endorphins and a certain level of satisfaction that comes with training and competing.

“Recruiting will be a key and it’s a never-ending part of this job. But I’m also excited to see how the runners we have now can progress. You don’t build a program overnight; it takes time — probably more than I want to admit right now — but it’s a process that requires some patience and commitment. I feel good about the steps we’ve taken and the progress we’ve made.

“The key now is to keep building and to keep moving forward.”

Details for Missouri's NCAA Midwest Cross Country Regional Championship

The 2022 NCAA Division I Midwest Cross Country Regional Championship will be streamed live on YouTube. It features the women’s 6-kilometer race at 11 a.m. CT and the men’s 10-kilometer race at noon CT.

The event will include 36 teams competing for the chance to send runners to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Friday’s meet is one of nine regionals across the country. The top two teams from each regional will advance. In addition, 13 at-large squads will be chosen by the NCAA based on performances at regionals.

The top four individual finishers in each race who do not belong to a qualifying team will advance as long as they finish among the top 25 runners at the regional.

Nationally ranked squads in Midwest Regional include No. 4-ranked Oklahoma State, No. 6 Tulsa and No. 27 Iowa State on the men’s side. The nationally-ranked women's teams are No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 30 Northwestern.