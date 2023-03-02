Before Wednesday’s tip-off at Louisiana State’s Maravich Assembly Center, Missouri players visited the den on LSU’s campus that’s home to live mascot Mike the Tiger and traded glances with the beast as he roamed his palatial 15,000-square foot habitat.

A few hours later, in the penultimate game of their regular season, those same players stared down another unique sight: a 19-point first-half deficit to lowly LSU, hardly the ferocious beasts of the Southeastern Conference.

How could this happen? Gifted the easiest final home stretch of any SEC schedule, the Tigers were on the verge of their worst loss in an otherwise special season, the kind that could cause irreparable damage to their postseason seedings, both in the SEC tournament and beyond on the NCAA bracket.

But as they settled into the visitor’s locker room at halftime, now down 13, the visitors understood they’d been there before — not Baton Rouge, Louisiana — but behind on the scoreboard in a game that could capsize their late-season momentum.

“The game was won at halftime with the look in our guys’ face(s),” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates later said, “(and) the challenges that they set for each other.”

LSU provided enough challenges with a sudden inability to miss 3-pointers, but whatever voodoo Gates cooked up in that locker room worked wonders in the second half as Mizzou overcame that lifeless start to recover for an improbable 81-76 comeback victory.

Trying to win for just the second time since the calendar flipped to 2023, last-place LSU led for more than 36 minutes. The home Tigers nearly set their season-high total for 3-pointers — in the first half!

But Mizzou (22-8, 10-7 SEC) led for the 97 seconds that mattered most. On the same night he made team history on the defensive end, D’Moi Hodge drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 left, putting Gates’ Tigers ahead for the first time and for good. Once again, Mizzou proved it can defend its way into a double-digit deficit — and not the good kind of defense — then shoot its way out from deep. This was MU’s fourth win this season it trailed by 10 points or more, following comeback victories over Wichita State, UCF and Arkansas.

What gives this veteran core of 20-somethings the faith to fight back? For a roster that features eight players who have logged 2,000 minutes of Division I game experience, no situation is too dire to quit believing.

“We (are) in these situations every day in practice,” Hodge said, “and we never get rattled.”

Especially Hodge. He led MU with 23 points, while his four steals gave him 77 for the season, breaking MU’s single-season mark. For stretches, DeAndre Gholston carried the Tigers on the offensive end, supplying 20 much-needed points as MU overcame an unusually quiet night for All-SEC forward Kobe Brown, who scored eight while playing through early fouls. The bench wasn’t deep — the Tigers played without Isiaih Mosley for the seventh straight game, while Tre Gomillion came out early with an injury — but others came through with pivotal plays in the clutch. Noah Carter added 13 points and yanked down a team-best seven rebounds. Sean East II didn’t score until a game-tying baseline jumper with three minutes left, but he led MU with six assists, including the cross-court find to Hodge on the go-ahead 3. He also sank two free throws with 23 seconds left to send home the few stragglers left in the PMAC.

With their first win on LSU’s home court in seven tries, the Tigers improved to 7-0 this season in games decided by five points or fewer.

“Credit to Missouri,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said after his team committed 16 turnovers. “They put a lot of pressure on you defensively. All one through five can beat you off the dribble and get to the rim and make plays at the basket. If you go double, they can all shoot it from 3. Obviously disappointed in the result tonight.”

For a while Wednesday, this was bubbling into the kind of loss Mizzou had avoided all season. The Tigers began the week without a loss to a team outside of Quadrant 1 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, but LSU (13-17, 2-15) came into the game ranked No. 155 in the NET — 95 spots lower than any other team to beat Mizzou this year, making this a Quadrant 3 game for Mizzou.

But with the victory, MU stayed alive for a top-four seed and double bye in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville. If the Tigers beat Mississippi (11-19, 3-14) on Saturday and either Tennessee or Kentucky, both 11-6 in league play, lose their road games at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, Mizzou is guaranteed a top-four seed. If MU wins and both UT and UK lose, MU is the third seed. If Mizzou wins and only one of UT or UK win, Mizzou is the fourth seed. If all three teams win, MU is the fifth seed. The lowest MU can fall is the seventh seed. That would require Mizzou to lose Saturday while Auburn beats Tennessee, Kentucky beats Arkansas and Vanderbilt beats Mississippi State.

All those scenarios nearly went to hell Wednesday when Mizzou opened with one of its worst halves of the season — or of any recent season. LSU walk-on guard Parker Edwards, getting the start on his senior night, connected on two early 3-pointers, part of an 8-0 lead for the home Tigers.

MU perked up with a couple Gholston 3-pointers, plus another from the corner by Aidan Shaw, but Gates’ team had no answer on the perimeter for LSU’s shooters. Adam Miller banked in a 3-pointer for a 24-14 lead with 10:27 left, getting the Tigers off to a 6-for-8 start from deep. After the 3, the officials stopped the game so Gomillion could head to the bench with an injury. He had missed seven games earlier with a strained groin.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Just shut me down. Let (Gholston) play more minutes,’” Gates said. “It was just a little soreness that he felt. And I told him coming into the game if there was something of such then just hold yourself out. And he agreed with that. So it's one of those precautionary things, but ultimately, I gotta listen to my player-assistant coach.”

Gomillion didn’t return but was soon joined on the bench by MU’s Brown, who earned his second foul with 9:07 left, then his third with 4:29 on the clock. Brown tried to rescue Mizzou’s struggling transition defense by drawing a charge against Miller on a fast-break, but Brown left his feet tucked inside the restricted area as Miller collided into him.

LSU, shooting just 30.8% from 3-point range against SEC foes when the night began, did what so many bad shooting teams have done against Mizzou this season, suddenly turning into sharpshooters from deep. LSU connected on 11 of 15 from behind the arc in the first half, already one shy of its season-high from 3, with five players contributing to the 3-point barrage.

Mizzou, meanwhile, only managed four free throw attempts, shot just 6 of 18 from 3-point range as Brown entered the locker room with more fouls (three) than points (two). Gholston powered MU within 13 of the lead at halftime with four straight points to end the half.

But just like Saturday at Georgia, Mizzou found a new gear after halftime, cutting LSU’s lead to four through the first three minutes, sparked by Gholston attacking inside.

“He was big time. That's what he does,” Gates said. “I truly believe that's who he is, the aggressive player on the offensive end. … I just thought he was able to get us some easy baskets. His physicality impacted the smaller guards and he posted up a little bit and guys got going. That's crucial for him because he's one of our better 1-on-1 players.”

Then Hodge took over. The senior guard racked up the steals and the points midway through the second half, getting loose for two straight 3s with the second knotting the score at 59-59 with 11:25 left. Hodge set up the game-tying 3 with his fourth steal of the game and 77th of the season, breaking Lynn Hardy’s single-season MU record set in 1986-87.

It was a record Hodge had targeted since arriving on campus last summer — and one Gates hopes can vault his veteran guard into SEC defensive player of the year honors.

First, though, the Tigers needed a few more defensive stops to clinch Wednesday’s comeback. Trailing for the first time all night, LSU obliged with four missed shots and a turnover and somehow managed to get leading scorer K.J. Williams (24 points) only two shots over the final seven minutes.

“We were down 36 minutes of that game, and we were able to edge out a victory,” Gates said. “It’s magical. It’s March. It’s madness, all in the same breath. Happy first of the month.”