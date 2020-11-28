On historic day at Mizzou, Tigers throttle Vandy 41-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Vanderbilt made college football history Saturday, while the Missouri Tigers kept chugging along under Eli Drinkwitz with another impressive victory, beating the Commodores 41-0 at Memorial Stadium to secure their first winning record under Drinkwitz.

With another defensive masterpiece, the Tigers improved to 4-3 heading into next week's visit from Arkansas and former head coach Barry Odom, now the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator.

MU's defense is doing just fine these days and played spoiler Saturday, keeping the Commodores out of field goal range all day long. Fans tuning into the SEC Network broadcast to watch Sarah Fuller score points as the first female participant in a Power Five game had to settle for the halftime kickoff. Fuller, borrowed from the Vandy women's soccer team, joined Derek Mason's football team this week to shore up a position group decimated by COVID-19. She squib kicked the kickoff to open the third quarter, becoming the first woman to play in a game for a team from the five power conferences. Vandy's offense, though, never got deeper than MU's 33-yard line for Fuller to attempt a field goal, let alone an extra point.

In front of 11,053 fans, the Tigers outgained Vandy in total yardage 603-196.