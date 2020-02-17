One early projection forecasts drop-off for Mizzou football

Missouri’s football team won’t be nearly as good in 2020 under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz — at least according to one preseason projection.
ESPN released its preseason Football Power Index (FPI) on Monday, a ranking system that according to the network measures “team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.”
Mizzou comes in at No. 53 in the FPI, which stands 12th in the 14-team Southeastern Conference, ahead of only No. 66 Arkansas and No. 81 Vanderbilt.
A year ago, Mizzou was one of the curious darlings of FPI, seemingly ranked higher than the play on the field reflected most of the season. The Tigers finished the 2019 season at No. 32 and eighth overall in the SEC despite going just 6-6 in Barry Odom’s final season before he was fired.
Why so high in 2019? ESPN ranked Mizzou No. 25 in defensive efficiency, which ranked seventh in the SEC. MU's offensive efficiency was No. 68 and special teams efficiency was No. 82. MU's overall team efficiency ranked No. 43 nationally and ninth in the SEC.
A team’s FPI “represents how many points above or below average a team is.” ESPN’s FPI projects results based on 10,000 simulations of the season and updates its ratings daily during the year.
According to ESPN, team efficiencies as are based on "point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring margin, on a per-play basis." More from ESPN: "The values are adjusted for strength of schedule and down-weighted for 'garbage time' (based on win probability). The scale goes from 0 to 100; higher numbers are better and the average is roughly 50 for all categories."
The 2020 projections have Mizzou as the 47th-ranked program among the 65 Power 5 conference teams, ahead of six from the ACC, four from the Big Ten, four from the Pac-12, just one from the Big 12 (Kansas) and Arkansas and Vandy from the SEC.
Now, that doesn’t mean ESPN's model projects Missouri to win fewer games in 2020. There were 39 teams that finished with a lower FPI ranking than Mizzou in 2019 but won more games than the 6-6 Tigers, including 10 Power 5 teams that won at least eight games but finished lower in the final FPI rankings: No. 33 Tennessee, No. 34 Kansas State, No. 36 Indiana, No. 42 Virginia (nine wins), No. 43 Arizona State, No. 48 Virginia Tech, No. 52 Cal, No. 53 Wake Forest, No. 54 Louisville and No. 61 Pittsburgh.
Word to the wise: Don’t try to make too much of the FPI. Strength of schedule is especially pivotal. Last year, 5-7 TCU, 4-8 South Carolina and 4-8 Ole Miss finished higher than 8-5 Virginia Tech, 10-3 SMU and 8-5 Louisville.
That said, according to the FPI, Mizzou will have the biggest drop-off of any team in the SEC. Here’s a look at each team’s final 2019 ranking and their 2020 preseason ranking in order of most improved to least improved.
Arkansas, + 25 (No. 91 to No. 66)
Tennessee, + 14 (No. 33 to No. 19)
Vanderbilt, + 13 (No. 94 to No. 81)
Texas A&M, +11 (No. 19 to No. 8)
South Carolina, +7 (No. 41 to No. 34)
Ole Miss, +4 (No. 46 to No. 42)
Alabama, no change (No. 4 to No. 4)
Mississippi State, no change (No. 39 to No. 39)
Florida, -2 (No. 9 to No. 11)
Georgia, -5 (No. 5 to No. 10)
Auburn, -5 (No. 10 to No. 15)
Kentucky, -8 (No. 25 to No. 33)
LSU, -9 (No. 3 to No. 12)
Missouri, -21 (No. 32 to No. 53)
Taking a look further at Mizzou’s 2020 schedule and the Tigers are ranked lower than six of their 12 FBS opponents. Here is MU’s schedule with each team’s FPI:
vs. Arkansas Central (FCS): no ranking
at South Carolina, No. 34
vs. Eastern Michigan, No. 121
at Tennessee, No. 19
at BYU, No. 62
vs. Georgia, No. 10
vs. Kentucky, No. 33
at Mississippi State, No. 39
at Florida, No. 11
vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, No. 61
vs. Arkansas, No. 66