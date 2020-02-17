One early projection forecasts drop-off for Mizzou football

According to ESPN, team efficiencies as are based on "point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring margin, on a per-play basis." More from ESPN: "The values are adjusted for strength of schedule and down-weighted for 'garbage time' (based on win probability). The scale goes from 0 to 100; higher numbers are better and the average is roughly 50 for all categories."

The 2020 projections have Mizzou as the 47th-ranked program among the 65 Power 5 conference teams, ahead of six from the ACC, four from the Big Ten, four from the Pac-12, just one from the Big 12 (Kansas) and Arkansas and Vandy from the SEC.

Now, that doesn’t mean ESPN's model projects Missouri to win fewer games in 2020. There were 39 teams that finished with a lower FPI ranking than Mizzou in 2019 but won more games than the 6-6 Tigers, including 10 Power 5 teams that won at least eight games but finished lower in the final FPI rankings: No. 33 Tennessee, No. 34 Kansas State, No. 36 Indiana, No. 42 Virginia (nine wins), No. 43 Arizona State, No. 48 Virginia Tech, No. 52 Cal, No. 53 Wake Forest, No. 54 Louisville and No. 61 Pittsburgh.

Word to the wise: Don’t try to make too much of the FPI. Strength of schedule is especially pivotal. Last year, 5-7 TCU, 4-8 South Carolina and 4-8 Ole Miss finished higher than 8-5 Virginia Tech, 10-3 SMU and 8-5 Louisville.