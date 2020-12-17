 Skip to main content
Opponent's COVID cases force Mizzou to cancel Friday's basketball game
Opponent's COVID cases force Mizzou to cancel Friday's basketball game

Illinois Missouri Basketball

Members of the Missouri basketball team pose with the Braggin' Rights trophy after they defeated Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Some players hold up three fingers, symbolizing the number of consecutive victories MU now has in the series. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The No. 16 Missouri men's basketball team's game Friday against Prairie View A&M has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Prairie View program, MU announced Thursday. The Tigers (5-0) were scheduled to host the Panthers (1-2) at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. 

As of Thursday, there are no plans to reschedule the game. The Tigers next play Tuesday at home against Bradley, which stands as MU's final nonconference game before hosting No. 10 Tennessee in the SEC opener on Dec. 30. The Bradley game tips off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.

