Parkway West playmaker Ja'Marion Wayne gives Mizzou early pledge

Before the early signing period for the 2021 recruiting class expired Friday, Missouri added a verbal commitment for its 2022 class - from another St. Louis player.
Parkway West wide receiver Ja'Mario Wayne announced his pledge to the Tigers on Twitter: "I am humble and blessed to have the opportunity to stay close to home and play in the sec I will continue to prepare to my future with the MIZZOU TIGERS @BushHamdan@CoachDrinkwitz . I would like to thank my family and my coaches for believing in me. LETS GO TIGERS #NewZou"
I am humble and blessed to have the opportunity to stay close to home and play in the sec I will continue to prepare to my future with the MIZZOU TIGERS @BushHamdan @CoachDrinkwitz . I would like to thank my family and my coaches for believing in me. LETS GO TIGERS 🐯 #NewZou pic.twitter.com/67KYF0IM5X— Ja’Marion Wayne (@Jamarionwayne2) December 19, 2020
Wayne is the third player to commit to Mizzou's 2022 class and the second from the area, following SLUH safety Isaac Thompson. Max Whisner, a tight end from Lee's Summit, also committed to next year's class. Wayne also holds offers from SEC schools Arkansas and Kentucky, along with Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Wayne, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and the nation's No. 59 wide receiver, is one of the most versatile playmakers in the area. In seven games this season, he ran for 391 yards and four touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 404 yards and a TD. As Parkway West's free safety, he also logged 41 tackles with two interceptions.
As a sophomore in 2019, he rushed for 895 yards and 12 TDs, caught 25 passes for 466 yards and seven scores and added 65 tackles.
In a district semifinal win over Summit this year, Wayne scored three touchdowns in the first quarter three different ways: a 60-yard reception, a 6-yard run and a 34-yard interception return. For the game he caught eight passes for 203 yards and two scores while picking off two passes with 17 tackles.
In a game last year against Parkway Central, Wayne set two school records, rushing for West's single-game mark of 310 yards. He added 73 receiving yards and 86 yards on kickoff returns for a team-record 469 total yards.
