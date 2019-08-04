COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri brought out the shoulder pads for the first time in camp for Sunday’s two and a half four practice on the Kadlec Athletic Fields. Here’s a quick recap:
INJURY REPORT
Defensive lineman Akial Byers (ankle) remains sidelined but isn’t expected to be out long. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (sprained elbow) is still out and could miss around a week but shouldn’t be out extensively. Cornerback Adam Sparks, who underwent offseason surgery for a stress fracture in his lower leg, sat out some drills as a precaution while he recovers from last year’s injury.
HEATING UP
It’s taken three days of camp for defensive line coach Brick Haley to grow tired of questions about Mizzou’s pass rush struggles from last year. We’ll touch on this more in Monday’s Post-Dispatch, but the edge rush is a major priority for in camp — and has been the entire offseason. The Tigers believe they upgraded the position group with the addition of junior college transfer Sci Martin, but he’s still getting his body in shape for the SEC and learning the playbook. Progress will be measured by production from returning players like Chris Turner, Tre Williams, Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford. Haley has multiple options on the edge to go two or three deep at each position. Will they produce?
“Here's the thing: We had some young cats at the position last year,” Haley said. “I do think we've matured enough to give us a little bit more edge pressure.” The players are well aware of the outside talk, the questions about the group’s lack of production last year and concerns about the production this year. Turner said he’s used the criticism to fuel him this offseason. “People don't have faith in us,” he said, “so I’m ready to prove them wrong, prove people we play wrong.”
PUNTER EMERGES
Here’s a name to remember: Aaron Rodriguez. Call him A-Rod if you want. He could very well be Missouri’s new punter, the successor to four-year starter and Mizzou cult hero Corey Fatony. Rodriguez is a preferred walk-on freshman from Newhall, Calif., in Los Angeles County. He’s got a big leg and has already turned heads at practice. He got a prime shot to kick Sunday during full-team punt drills and didn’t disappoint. The staff doesn’t necessarily want senior Tucker McCann to handle all the kicking duties this year — field goals, PATs, kickoffs, punter — so it would be in everyone’s best interest if Rodriguez earns the coach’s faith over the next few weeks.
“Tucker's talented at the things that he does, but I don't want to put too much on his plate,” Barry Odom said. “Rodriguez has come out and had his best day today. So that was exciting to see. We got to keep pushing that. That's got to be a weapon for us.”
TIGER TALES
Missouri has stockpiled an interesting collection of tight ends. You’ve got the All-American Albert Okwuegbunam, but sophomore Daniel Parker Jr. is going to see the field plenty this year and continues to make strides as a receiver. Just when you forget about Brendan Scales he continually moves the chains in team drills when given chances to catch the ball. Logan Christopherson was expected to play as a freshman in 2017, got hurt in camp and has yet to carve out a role. But on a short catch Sunday he charged for extra yards with a gang of defenders hanging on his back. Messiah Swinson is back from last year’s season-erasing knee injury. And at least once a day freshman Niko Hea, the freshman from CBC, makes a difficult catch look easy. There might not be a superstar in the bunch outside of Albert O, but tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile has some pieces to work with this fall. … Kelly Bryant’s arm strength has been scrutinized since his days at Clemson, but he continues to show a touch on downfield throws. During a drill, he found Johnathon Johnson perfectly in stride down the seam for an end zone visit. Twice, though, free safety Joshuah Bledsoe snagged Bryant passes over the middle in different drills. The Tigers need more disruption from their safeties this year, and through three days Bledsoe has been around the ball a lot. … Odom had an officiating crew on the field to call penalties and instruct players during 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and full 11-on-11 team drills. Smart move.