COLUMBIA, MO. – Through two days of preseason camp, two things have jumped out to Missouri coach Barry Odom.
1. His quarterbacks and receivers are playing a good game of pitch and catch.
2. New cornerbacks coach David Gibbs is making an impact.
Odom brought up both points unprompted after Saturday’s morning practice, a two-hour, 30-minute workout on the Kadlec Athletic Fields in helmets and shorts. (Shoulder pads come on Sunday.)
“I think our receiving timing with our quarterbacks has looked — it’s just two days obviously — but looks really, really sharp,” Odom said. “Now tomorrow we’ll put on the shoulder pads and there’ll be some collisions and some things that change that up a little bit.”
(More on that observation later in this post.)
“And then also look at the addition of David Gibbs on the defensive side and some of the things in the secondary that he and coach (Ryan) Walters have been able to do together, I’m really excited about that group working together,” he added, “because we've got some experience and then him and Ryan working together … I think we're a better group on that side so far.”
Gibbs was fortunate to inherit a talented starting tandem of corners in DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes, plus some promising backups, including sophomore Jarvis Ware. Those perimeter skill positions — receiver, cornerback, safety — are where the elite teams in the SEC have seemed to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. As much as coaches talk about the SEC as a line of scrimmage league, the league is producing more and more of those dynamic athletes on the perimeter to both power and defend the modern passing game.
Just look at the NFL draft. In the last three drafts (2017-19), here are how many receivers, corners and safeties have been chosen from each SEC team:
8: Alabama
7: Florida, LSU
6: Georgia, Texas A&M
5: Auburn, Ole Miss
3: Tennessee
2: Kentucky, South Carolina
1: Mississippi State 1, Missouri 1, Vanderbilt 1
0: Arkansas
Here’s another draft stat: Since 2013, Alabama has had six receivers, corners and safeties chosen in the first round of the draft. The other 13 SEC teams have combined to have 11, three each from Florida and LSU. The SEC still might be won in the trenches, but the elite program is pumping out elite perimeter players like nobody else.
Here’s more from practice:
INJURY UPATE
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (sprained left elbow) was in street clothes with his left arm in a sling after getting hurt on Friday. He’s still considered day to day and isn’t expected to miss significant time. For now, his injury provides more chances for the other D-ends competing for roles. Jatorian Hansford worked with the first team with Jeffcoat out.
Akial Byers, the line’s most versatile player who can play either defensive tackle or defensive end, missed some periods with a minor ankle injury but isn’t expected to miss time, Odom said.
Running back Simi Bakare was limited while gutting through some stomach issues.
WIDEOUT TO WATCH
One of the most impressive young players through two days of practice has been sophomore wideout Kam Scott. Scott’s speed got him on the field last year — 111 of his 214 yards came on two long touchdown catches — but through two days he’s practicing like someone who can expand his role. He’s snatching balls over the middle and making tough, contested grabs in coverage. In a 1-on-1 drill, Scott used his quickness to create separation on a short comeback route then found another gear to zoom past Acy.
Kelly Bryant is going to have a variety of targets this season, and for now, Jonathan Nance and Jalen Knox are in position to earn the starting outside receiver jobs — veteran Johnathon Johnson is entrenched as the No. 1 slot receiver — but Scott can make a push for more touches as that big-play threat on the perimeter. A year ago he drew comparisons to Emanuel Hall, mostly because of his raw, straight-line speed, but he’s showing he can make plays in other areas of the field, too.
That said, Nance is going to catch a lot of passes. He does two things well that have to please Bryant: He gets open and consistently comes backs to the ball to make the catch. Bryant delivers such an easy, catchable touch pass on the short and intermediate throws, and Nance almost always seems to pop open and make the smooth, simple catch.
It’s only two days, but this receiver corps has the makings of a balanced crew that’s not going to hinge on one elite playmaker to stretch the field or move the chains.
RUSH JOB
Until a defensive end starts delivering the kind of pressure the Tigers were accustomed to getting from the position, the team’s lack of a potent edge rusher is going to stand out — and not in a good way. Here’s the good news: Odom and his coaches are not running away from that reality. They know they need to develop productive edge rushers. And not just one. Multiple edge rushers. The secondary can’t survive without heat from the front.
During position drills Saturday, Odom spent a good deal of his day working exclusively with the defensive ends, a group that’s down a man in Jeffcoat. He’s high on the group.
“They're better right now than they were at any point last year,” he said. “And that's exciting.”
Junior college transfer Sci Martin looks like he can help. After Saturday’s practice, Hansford singled out Martin as someone who’s already teaching the younger D-ends some tricks of the trade — even though Martin is the newcomer. He came from one of the best junior college programs in the country, East Mississippi Community College, the first “Last Chance U” of Netflix fame, and before that spent a year at LSU as an outside linebacker/pass rusher. Martin was personally recruited by LSU coach Ed Orgeron — he was initially committed to Tulane then TCU — back when Orgeron was Les Miles’ defensive line coach and also got a late visit from Nick Saban when he was deciding on schools in 2016.
TIGER TALES
More from camp practice No. 2: Former Mizzou hoops All-American and current chairman of the UM System Board of Curators Jon Sundvold checked out Saturday’s practice and visited with Odom and longtime assistant Andy Hill on the field. As the chairman of the the group that controls the system's pursestrings, Sundvold is a powerful ally for Odom to keep in his corner. ... Freshmen safeties Stacy Brown and Aidan Harrison are playing the strongside linebacker/third safety hybrid position where Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver are competing for the starting job, while freshmen Jalani Williams (strong) and Martez Manuel (free) are playing the traditional deep safety positions. … Williams, the four-star prospect from Parkway North, missed almost all of spring practices with a broken foot, but is working with the second unit behind starter Tyree Gillespie. “He's a mature guy for a freshman,” Odom said of Williams. “So I think he's got an opportunity. He's got a lot to learn here and over time, but he is a skilled athlete.” … With Jonah Dubinski’s decision to medically retire, the Tigers don’t have a backup center with game experience. Case Cook, in a competition for the left guard duties, is taking snaps with the second unit at center and is in place to be the option there behind starter Trystan Colon-Castillo. Cook struggled with some ill-timed penalties at guard last year but earned high praise from Odom: “I don't know that there's anyone … not in our quarterback (room) … that's put in more time extra time than Case has.” Cook’s work at center also signals that Larry Borom has an edge for the left guard job. … A freshman to watch, maybe not necessarily this year, but at some point: C.J. Boone. The rookie wideout from Parkway North is one of the team’s biggest receivers at 6-3 — though skinny at 170 — and catches everything then glides with the ball in his hands. … It’s easy to see why Bryant completed 66 percent of his passes as a starter in 2017-18. He rarely puts the ball where it’s not supposed to go and receivers have an easy time catching his passes. It shouldn’t be surprising if Mizzou has far fewer drops this fall. ... Maybe it’s the Gibbs Effect or it’s just a small sample size, but linebackers and defensive backs are getting their hands on a lot of passes coming from the backup QBs. Safety Jordan Ulmer snagged a tipped pass Saturday. From the sideline you can hear Gibbs and the other defensive coaches and grad assistants shout “TURNOVER” at any given point in a practice.