COLUMBIA, Mo. — The football moves differently when there are 40-some yards of unoccupied turf up ahead. A typically elegant spiral suddenly twists a lot more lazily.

Mizzou’s Nathaniel Peat experienced that feeling acutely during a moment of agonizing hang time in the Tigers’ 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

He scored his second career receiving touchdown on a 49-yard catch on the first play of the fourth quarter when the Blue Raiders left him very, very open.

Peat, a graduate running back, started the play on the left side of junior quarterback Brady Cook. Before the snap, he motioned out to the right, starting a wheel route.

Nobody else joined him, giving him a clean catch and run into the end zone.

“That is one of the toughest ones to throw,” Cook said. “Just so open.”

There’s strategy to that kind of toss.

“I took the route of just kind of putting a little air under it so he could adjust to it however he wanted to,” Cook said.

In quarterback speak, that sounds intuitive. But pass catchers know what air under a throw means. It’s what went through Peat’s head when he knew the ball was coming his way with a prime opportunity to score.

“It’s in the air for a long time,” the running back recalled thinking.

Plays like that don’t happen often, especially with such a gaping defensive breakdown involved.

This particular play was the product of something Missouri’s coaching staff picked up on during the game, coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

“We knew in that formation, we were primarily getting man (coverage),” he said. “So we started the fourth quarter and we knew if we got man that was the call we were going to. We didn’t anticipate that they would leave him uncovered.”

Peat finished the game with 100 total yards because of the touchdown catch and 51 rushing yards. On the ground, it was a similar output to the season opener against South Dakota when he picked up 52 rushing yards.

The difference was Peat had just eight carries Saturday, down from 14 the week before even as Mizzou ran the ball more frequently.

“He didn’t get enough opportunities to carry the ball tonight,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve got to get that corrected, but he did show up big time in the pass game.”

The vast majority of Peat’s ground production was contained to a first quarter drive that ended in field goal.

On that possession, Peat shunted Missouri’s offense 45 yards from its own 45-yard line to the Middle Tennessee 10. On five consecutive carries, he ran for 11 yards, then 15, 7, 8 and 4 before penalties stalled the drive.

Peat’s backfield partner, graduate Cody Schrader, handled more handoffs, taking 23 of them for 84 yards.

More notably, however, Schrader crossed a unique milestone: 4,000 career rushing yards.

He’s third among active players in all of college football for career yardage, the legacy of his productivity at Division II Truman State, where Schrader played before transferring to Mizzou ahead of the 2022 season.

The achievement wasn’t announced in the stadium or prominently acknowledged on the MU sideline. Peat learned what his teammate had done after the game.

“4,000 yards? Jeez,” Peat said. “I’m proud of him.”

“He deserves everything that he got,” Peat continued. “He’s a hard worker. He runs the ball hard. He’s good in pass protection. He does it all.”

For the second straight game, Cook notched a rushing touchdown.

Against South Dakota, Cook deployed some of his shiftiness to score off of a draw play. His second quarter touchdown against Middle Tennessee was a little bit different.

Cook initially found his way into the end zone through contact on a 3-yard weak-side quarterback keeper, but a video review showed that the ball was inches short of the goal line when he was tackled down.

Not to be deterred, Cook went for the quarterback sneak on the next play. With a little help from senior tight end Tyler Stephens, who got the unrecognized fullback’s assist on the score, Cook pushed through the pile for the score.