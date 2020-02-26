Pinson, Nikko lead Mizzou to first SEC road win

Coming into the final two weeks of the regular season, a victory Wednesday would have helped delay the Tigers’ return to Nashville in two weeks for the SEC tournament. Mizzou began the week in 10th place in the conference, in position to avoid the dreaded first day of the tournament when the bottom four seeds play each other in front of mostly empty crowds at Bridgestone Arena. The Tigers have played on the first day of the tournament three of the last five years.

Neither team electrified a sleepy crowd with much offense in the first half. Both shot 10 of 27 with the Tigers making only one of eight 3-pointers and Vandy making four of 17.

Making his first appearance since the first half of MU’s Jan. 28 win over Georgia, Mark Smith checked in three minutes into the game and quickly drilled his first 3-pointer, giving MU an early 7-6 lead. Tilmon entered the game at the next stoppage and had a put-back for his only points.

At times the Tigers couldn’t find a flow with their suddenly replenished rotation. Martin played 10 of his 12 scholarship players in the first half, everyone but freshman forward Tray Jackson and junior center Axel Okongo.