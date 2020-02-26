Pinson, Nikko lead Mizzou to first SEC road win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With its lineup replenished with two former starters back in the rotation, Missouri earned its first conference road win of the season Wednesday, turning a second-half spurt into a 61-52 victory at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.
The win pushed the Tigers back to .500 at 14-14 and 6-10 in Southeastern Conference play, eclipsing last year’s win total in the league, a minor milestone in a season that’s gradually turned in the right direction the last few weeks.
Center Jeremiah TIlmon and Mark Smith returned from injuries to extend Mizzou’s bench, but they eased into their new roles as reserves, playing just nine and 14 minutes, respectively. Instead, it was the former backups who have blossomed in recent weeks who carried the Tigers to victory Wednesday.
With a former Chicago Bulls legend sitting in the front row to watch his son play for Vanderbilt, Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson, the Chicago native, played through foul trouble to lead the Tigers with 17 points. Center Reed Nikko bounced back from a rough game at Arkansas to score 14 points. Mitchell Smith led MU with 12 rebounds on a night the Tigers dominated the glass 42-27.
The win was Missouri’s second on an opponent’s home floor this season — the Tigers won at Temple on Dec. 7 — and the first road win in SEC regular-season play since beating Georgia in Athens, Ga., last March 6. Next up, the Tigers come home for Saturday’s rematch with Mississippi State.
Coming into the final two weeks of the regular season, a victory Wednesday would have helped delay the Tigers’ return to Nashville in two weeks for the SEC tournament. Mizzou began the week in 10th place in the conference, in position to avoid the dreaded first day of the tournament when the bottom four seeds play each other in front of mostly empty crowds at Bridgestone Arena. The Tigers have played on the first day of the tournament three of the last five years.
Neither team electrified a sleepy crowd with much offense in the first half. Both shot 10 of 27 with the Tigers making only one of eight 3-pointers and Vandy making four of 17.
Making his first appearance since the first half of MU’s Jan. 28 win over Georgia, Mark Smith checked in three minutes into the game and quickly drilled his first 3-pointer, giving MU an early 7-6 lead. Tilmon entered the game at the next stoppage and had a put-back for his only points.
At times the Tigers couldn’t find a flow with their suddenly replenished rotation. Martin played 10 of his 12 scholarship players in the first half, everyone but freshman forward Tray Jackson and junior center Axel Okongo.
Vanderbilt snapped out of its early funk behind freshman point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. The son of the six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who sat along the baseline behind the Vandy bench, scored 11 straight points for the Commodores as part of a 16-4 Vandy stretch that put the home team in front for the rest of the half. The Tigers couldn’t stay in front of the 6-1 rookie, who finished off the run with a jumper in the lane for 15 first-half points.
Down nine, the Tigers closed the half on a 9-1 run, including three Mitchell Smith free throws on a fouled 3-point attempt.
Pinson, after playing only eight minutes because of early fouls, made up for lost time in the second half, scoring seven of MU’s first nine points. Because nothing ever comes easy for this team, Pinson picked up his third foul a possession after his latest bucket, then his fourth just ahead of the 12-minute timeout. By then, the Tigers had led by nine while two of Vandy’s regulars were already on the bench with four fouls. A Mitchell Smith 3-pointer gave Mizzou its biggest lead 47-37. The Commodores didn’t go away quietly, getting back within five in the closing minutes, but Pinson and Nikko clinched the victory at the free throw line.
PREGAME BLOG
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Greetings from the West End of Nashville, where for the first time since Missouri's first SEC game way back on Jan. 4 the Tigers have their full team available to play. Center Jeremiah Tilmon and guard Mark Smith are both considered available after missing long stretches with injuries. Whether that means they'll see the court against Vanderbilt in the 8 p.m. tip-off remains to be seen.
Tilmon, out for all but two SEC games with a stress fracture in his left foot, was medically cleared to play Saturday at Arkansas but Cuonzo Martin decided not to play him. Smith has missed the last seven games with a lower back injury. Also back tonight is walk-on guard Evan Yerkes, who has missed the last couple games with an illness.
Neither Smith or Tilmon will be in the starting lineup. The Tigers will stick with the same five from the last several games: Reed Nikko, Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson.
In Smith's absence, Pinson has notched his career high for points in three of MU's last five games, though the Tigers could surely use Smith's threat from 3-point range. Mizzou is shooting just 31.6 percent from deep in SEC play.
The Tigers (13-14, 5-9 SEC) can grab their first SEC road win of the season tonight and help their cause to skip the first day of the SEC tourney back here in Nashville in two weeks. As of today, Mizzou would be the No. 10 seed and avoid the dreaded 11 vs. 14, 12 vs. 13 opening day of the tournament.
Vandy (9-18, 1-13) has lost five straight with just one win since the calendar turned to 2020. The Tigers are a 2-point favorite.