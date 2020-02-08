Pinson powers Mizzou past Razorbacks in OT

Rhyan has been cancer free for 38 months and counting. The charity game charges forward, stronger than ever.

Nikko and redshirt junior Mitchell Smith have been around the program longer than any other players. Both were recruited by Loos. Both know Saturday’s significance.

“These (younger) guys weren't around when Rhyan was going through all the stuff she went through,” Nikko said. “But I think it's definitely important that we bring energy and fight for something that’s bigger than ourselves.”

Ryhan’s story especially resonates with Smith, who lost his mother, Karen, to cancer when he was 9 years old.

“It’s a really important game,” he said.

Since its inception in 2016, when the Loos family hoped the charity game would raise $10,000, the Rally for Rhyan Game has turned into a day at Mizzou Arena when all the other season story lines stand still. Conference standings become irrelevant. The stakes of the game shift. Fans and players alike unite toward one cause. It’s no secret the last few years have been rough for Mizzou athletics. This is the one day it gets right every year.

The Rally for Rhyan Foundation has raised more than half a million dollars for pediatric cancer research.