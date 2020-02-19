Pinson's scoring surge ranks among best in recent Mizzou history

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tuesday was a historical night at Mizzou Arena. With his 32 points against Mississippi, Missouri guard Xavier Pinson became the first Tigers player in 14 years to score 60 points over consecutive games.
How often has that happened for a Mizzou player in recent history? Not much lately. Only three players since the turn of the century have scored 60 points over two games. It's happened 31 times over the last 60 years, but three players account for 15 of those instances. If you know your Mizzou basketball history, those three players should be obvious.
With apologies to the great Bob Reiter, Lionel Smith and other stars of the 1950s and earlier, we’re going to look back starting with the 1960s. Though, it should be noted, Norman Eugene Stewart scored at least 60 points in consecutive games four times as a senior in 1956. But for the purpose of this exercise, we’ll start in 1960.
First, though, a list of the players who have never scored 60 points in back-to-back games: Steve Stipanovich, Jon Sundvold, Melvin Booker, Kareem Rush, Linas Kleiza, Marcus Denmon, Jordan Clarkson and Jabari Brown. Great scorers all of them.
Here are the 60-points-over-two-games club:
73: Kim Anderson, 1976-77, 35 vs. Oklahoma State, 38 vs. Kansas
73: Willie Smith, 1975-76, 30 vs. Texas Tech, 43 vs. Michigan
71: Derrick Chievous, 1987-88, 39 vs. Colorado, 32 vs. Oklahoma
69: Doug Smith, 1990-91, 29 vs. Memphis, 40 vs. Oklahoma State (OT)
68: Anthony Peeler, 1989-90, 26 vs. Colorado, 42 vs. Iowa State
68: Doug Smith, 1990-91, 40 vs. Oklahoma State (OT), 28 vs. Prairie View A&M
68: Chievous, 1987-88, 26 vs. Memphis, 42 vs. Virginia Tech
65: Clarence Gilbert, 2000-01, 22 vs. Colorado, 43 vs. Iowa State (4OT)
65: Peeler, 1991-92, 43 vs. Kansas (OT), 22 vs. Iowa State
65: Doug Smith, 1990-91, 38 vs. Oklahoma, 27 vs. Colorado (OT)
65: Byron Irvin, 1988-89, 35 vs. Virginia Tech, 30 vs. Oklahoma State
65: John Brown, 1972-73, 24 vs. Kansas, 41 vs. Oklahoma State
64: Peeler, 1991-92, 30 vs. Kansas, 34 vs. Nebraska
64: Doug Smith, 1990-91, 34 vs. Bradley, 30 vs. Illinois
63: Peeler, 1991-92, 20 vs. Oklahoma, 43 vs. Kansas (OT)
62: Thomas Gardner, 2005-06, 22 vs. Colorado, 40 vs. Kansas
62: Peeler, 1991-92, 30 vs. Florida A&M, 32 vs. Arkansas
62: Malcolm Thomas, 1983-84, 28 vs. Colorado, 34 vs. Oklahoma
62: Chievous, 1986-87, 34, vs. Kansas State, 28 vs. Oklahoma
62: John Brown, 1972-73, 27 vs. California-Davis, 35 vs. Purdue
62: Ron Coleman, 1965-66, 34 vs. Rice, 28 vs. Loyola-Chicago
61: Gardner, 2005-06, 40 vs. Kansas, 21 vs. Kansas State
61: Arthur Johnson, 2003-04, 24 vs. Texas Tech, 37 vs. Kansas
61: Doug Smith, 1990-91, 32 vs. Iowa State, 29 vs. Oklahoma State (2OT)
61: Willie Smith, 1974-75, 34 vs. Kansas State, 27 Colorado
61: Willie Smith, 1975-76, 38 vs. Kansas State, 23 vs. Colorado
61: Ron Coleman, 1965-66, 25 vs. Colorado, 36 vs. Oklahoma
60: Xavier Pinson, 2019-20, 28 vs. Auburn, 32 vs. Ole Miss
60: Gardner, 2005-06, 30 vs. Davidson, 30 vs. Texas A&M CC
60: Doug Smith, 1990-91, 29 vs. Oklahoma State (2OT), 31 vs. Nebraska
60: Chievous, 1987-88, 25 vs. Oklahoma, 35 vs. Rhode Island
Let’s also put Pinson’s Tuesday performance in context of the Southeastern Conference.
The way we talk about basketball in 2020 gives us countless ways to measure a great game. To the naked eye, Pinson played a great game against Mississippi. If you were among the 8,677 at Mizzou Arena and never peeked at the video board box score or watching at home with no TV graphics or sound, you knew that was a great game. If you didn’t see or hear a minute of the game and glanced at the box score Wednesday morning, you knew that was a great game.
But how great?
Let’s look around the rest of the SEC to see just how great.
Along with all the numbers basketball stat wizard Ken Pomeroy crunches for every game across the country he assigns a game MVP for every outcome based on a factor of statistics from the box score. To no surprise, Pinson was the KenPom.com MVP in Tuesday’s game — as he was in Saturday’s win over Auburn and the prior Saturday’s win over Arkansas.
Twenty-nine different SEC guards have earned a KenPom game MVP during conference play. Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree leads all SEC guards with four KenPom game MVPs against SEC competition. Five others have three each: Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards … and Pinson.
KenPom also grades every player’s game by offensive rating, a rating that measures a player’s efficiency by dividing points produced by possessions used. A score of 100 is considered an average game.
Those 29 SEC guards have racked up 51 KenPom game MVPs in conference play. There’s no perfect way to rank those 51 performances, but here’s a look at the top 25 ranked by offensive rating.
192: Noah Locke, Florida vs. Vanderbilt: 19 points, 0 assists, 0 turnovers
170: Jair Bolden, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: 19 points, 6 assists, 0 turnovers
167: A.J. Lawson, South Carolina vs. Georgia: 20 points, 2 assists, 0 turnovers
164: Javonte Smart, LSU vs. Tennessee: 21 points, 4 assists, 0 turnovers
160: Quickley, Kentucky vs. Alabama: 19 points, 3 assists, 1 turnover
159: Pinson, Missouri vs. Ole Miss: 32 points, 0 assists, 2 turnovers
158: John Petty, Alabama vs. Miss St: 18 points, 3 assists, 1 turnover
158: Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M vs. Missouri: 16 points, 3 assists, 0 turnovers
158: Andrew Nembhard, Florida vs. Texas A&M: 24 points, 5 assists, 3 turnovers
153: Lawson vs. Texas A&M: 18 points, 1 assist, 0 turnovers
153: Dru Smith, Missouri vs. Florida: 22 points, 6 assists, 2 turnovers
151: Skylar Mays, LSU vs. Auburn: 30 points, 8 assists, 1 turnover
151: Quickley vs. LSU: 21 points, 6 assists, 1 turnover
149: Quickley vs. Missouri: 32 points, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
149: Tyree, Ole Miss vs. Miss St: 40 points, 4 assists, 1 turnover
146: Tyree vs. South Carolina: 38 points, 2 assists, 1 turnover
144: Isaiah Joe, Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: 34 points, 2 assists, 2 turnovers
143: Jalen Johnson, Tennessee vs. Missouri: 11 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover
142: Samir Doughty, Auburn vs. Kentucky: 23 points, 0 assists, 1 turnover
139: Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee vs. Arkansas: 20 points, 8 assists, 3 turnovers
137: Tyree vs. LSU: 28 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover
136: Jones, Arkansas vs. Miss St, 38 points, 2 assists, 2 turnovers
136: Pinson vs. Auburn: 28 points, 5 assists, 5 turnovers
136: Saban Lee, Vanderbilt vs. LSU: 33 points, 6 assists, 2 turnovers
135: Lewis, Alabama vs. LSU: 27 points, 4 assists, 1 turnover
Some of those stat lines might be surprising, but keep in mind that these numbers put a premium on efficiency. A player like Arkansas’ Jones or Auburn’s J’Von McCormick might have flashier box score numbers, but when minutes played and percentage of possessions used become part of the equation, these metrics favor some players over others — like UK’s Quickley, who plays fewer minutes than teammate Tyrese Maxey and has fewer field goals and fewer assists but is the more efficient offensive player because of other factors. In this case, 3-pointers and free throws.
In Pinson’s case, there’s little doubt he just played one of the best games by any SEC guard this season, and in a historical sense has one of the best two-game stretches Mizzou has seen in a long time.