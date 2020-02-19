Pinson's scoring surge ranks among best in recent Mizzou history

60: Chievous, 1987-88, 25 vs. Oklahoma, 35 vs. Rhode Island

Let’s also put Pinson’s Tuesday performance in context of the Southeastern Conference.

The way we talk about basketball in 2020 gives us countless ways to measure a great game. To the naked eye, Pinson played a great game against Mississippi. If you were among the 8,677 at Mizzou Arena and never peeked at the video board box score or watching at home with no TV graphics or sound, you knew that was a great game. If you didn’t see or hear a minute of the game and glanced at the box score Wednesday morning, you knew that was a great game.

But how great?

Let’s look around the rest of the SEC to see just how great.

Along with all the numbers basketball stat wizard Ken Pomeroy crunches for every game across the country he assigns a game MVP for every outcome based on a factor of statistics from the box score. To no surprise, Pinson was the KenPom.com MVP in Tuesday’s game — as he was in Saturday’s win over Auburn and the prior Saturday’s win over Arkansas.