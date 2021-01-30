Pinson, Tilmon lead Mizzou back in wild OT victory over TCU

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cuonzo Martin raised his right fist high in the air as the seconds ticked away then could only shake his head in disbelief as he walked into the locker room.
It was that kind of day for his No. 12 Missouri basketball team at Mizzou Arena.
He had just watched his Tigers storm back from a 10-point deficit in the final minutes of the first half against Texas Christian University behind a flurry of 3-pointers then outlast the Horned Frogs in overtime to claim a 102-98 victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Pinson paced the Tigers (11-3) with 36 points, including three huge 3s late in regulation and another in overtime, while Jeremiah Tilmon powered Mizzou inside with 33 points. Both figures were career-high totals.
TCU (9-7) took an 82-70 lead with 4:40 in the second half left as Mizzou struggled to stop dribble penetration of any sort on the defensive end, but MU’s 3-point binge started with a Pinson shot-clock beater with 2:40 left, plus a free throw for a four-point play. Mark Smith drilled another 3 to keep Mizzou within three points, then another Pinson shot from deep with 24 seconds left trimmed TCU’s lead to 87-86. Mike Miles, having himself a brilliant day for the Horned Frogs, answered with a couple free throws for a three-point lead, but the Tigers kept their final possession of regulation alive with two offensive rebounds, a Tilmon missed put-back then a Kobe Brown rebound and pass to Pinson on the wing. He drained the game-tying 3 with 3.9 seconds left. TCU’s last-second heave missed, sending the game into overtime.
Tilmon opened the extra session with a free throw, MU’s first lead since the final five minutes of the first half.
A Dru Smith drive and layup high off the glass put Mizzou in front for good, 99-98, followed by a defensive stop by Smith against R.J. Nembhard near the basket. Brown all but sealed the game with a steal in the frontcourt. Brown missed a pair of free throws on the next series, but he grabbed the offensive rebound — his 13th board — and set up Dru Smith for another trip to the line to clinch the victory.
For the first time this season, Cuonzo Martin has changed up his starting lineup: Junior guard Javon Pickett is in for senior guard Mark Smith. Pickett has been a steady producer off the bench this season, while Smith has gone through lapses with turnovers and poor 3-point shooting. MU's other four starters stay the same: Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Kobe Brown and Jeremiah Tilmon.
PREGAME BLOG
The last time Mizzou hosted TCU for a men’s basketball game was two arenas ago for the Tigers and four conferences ago for the Horned Frogs. Norm Stewart had just enrolled at MU to play for Sparky Stalcup. Bob Reiter and Win Wilfong were the Tigers’ top players.
It was 1952. Mizzou still played at Brewer Fieldhouse. TCU belonged to the Southwest Conference.
On Saturday, we get the long-awaited rematch. (Forgive the morning sarcasm.) Of course, for about two weeks in October 2011 Mizzou and TCU were both members of the Big 12. The league had just welcomed the Horned Frogs to replace Texas A&M while hoping to salvage Mizzou as its 10th member. Instead, Mizzou secured a pathway out of the Big 12 and into the SEC.
A decade later, the Tigers are playing in their fourth Big 12/SEC Challenge — facing a Big 12 newcomer for the third time. MU is 1-1 against West Virginia in the annual event and 0-1 against Oklahoma. Now, the Horned Frogs.
No. 12 Missouri vs. TCU
When • 1 p.m.
Where • Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Missouri leads 4-1; Missouri 55, TCU 45, Dec. 18, 1952
Records • Missouri 10-3, 4-3, TCU 9-6, 2-5
TV, radio • ESPNU (Mark Neely, Mark Wise), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 10 ½
KenPom prediction • Missouri 74, TCU 64
Net rankings • Missouri No. 26, TCU No. 94
TCU
Probable starters
G Mike Miles (6-2, Fr.) … 13.7 ppg, 43.1 3pt%
G R.J. Nembhard (6-5, Jr.) … 16.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
G Taryn Todd (6-5, RsFr.) … 4.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg
F Chuck O’Bannon (6-6, Jr.) … 5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
F Kevin Samuel (6-11, Jr.) … 9.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg
Top reserves
F Kevin Easley (6-5, So.) … 5.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
F P.J. Fuller (6-4, So.) … 5.4 ppg, 31.0 3pt%
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 13.5 ppg, 3.3 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.8 ppg, 32.8 3pt%
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 13.2 ppg, 41.3 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• TCU’s Miles-Nembhard form one of the Big 12’s better perimeter duos. Nembhard has five 20-point games this season. He hasn’t shot well lately (5 of 20 inside the arc the last two games) and he’s prone to turnovers in bunches.
• TCU is one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country, so another Mizzou foul fest might not be as harmful on the scoreboard. The Horned Frogs also sport a high turnover rate. This could be a prime opportunity for the Tigers to score some transition baskets.
• Samuel should pose a challenge to Tilmon in the paint and on the glass. The TCU big man has 31 blocks on the year. Should be a good showdown inside.
“He seals you down at 6-11 and knows how to get angles,” MU’s Cuonzo Martin said. “They go inside to him and he knows how to finish around the rim.”
• For all the talk about Mizzou’s 3-point struggles, Dru Smith is suddenly one of the hottest shooters in the SEC. In conference play he’s making 46.4 percent of his attempts. Only five SEC shooters have been more accurate from deep.