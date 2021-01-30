Pinson, Tilmon lead Mizzou back in wild OT victory over TCU

Tilmon opened the extra session with a free throw, MU’s first lead since the final five minutes of the first half.

A Dru Smith drive and layup high off the glass put Mizzou in front for good, 99-98, followed by a defensive stop by Smith against R.J. Nembhard near the basket. Brown all but sealed the game with a steal in the frontcourt. Brown missed a pair of free throws on the next series, but he grabbed the offensive rebound — his 13th board — and set up Dru Smith for another trip to the line to clinch the victory.

For the first time this season, Cuonzo Martin has changed up his starting lineup: Junior guard Javon Pickett is in for senior guard Mark Smith. Pickett has been a steady producer off the bench this season, while Smith has gone through lapses with turnovers and poor 3-point shooting. MU's other four starters stay the same: Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Kobe Brown and Jeremiah Tilmon.

PREGAME BLOG

The last time Mizzou hosted TCU for a men’s basketball game was two arenas ago for the Tigers and four conferences ago for the Horned Frogs. Norm Stewart had just enrolled at MU to play for Sparky Stalcup. Bob Reiter and Win Wilfong were the Tigers’ top players.

It was 1952. Mizzou still played at Brewer Fieldhouse. TCU belonged to the Southwest Conference.