Eye on the Tigers podcast: Like Chase Coffman, Mizzou hopes to hurdle over K-State

In this week’s episode, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter look back at Missouri’s season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and look forward to Saturday’s Big 12 reunion at Kansas State. Dave also visits with former Missouri All-American Chase Coffman, who came from a K-State family but starred for the Tigers during the Gary Pinkel era. Coffman looks back on his decision to play for Mizzou, reminisces about his games against K-State and reflects on the tight end’s evolution in modern football.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.