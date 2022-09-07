 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eye on the Tigers podcast: Like Chase Coffman, Mizzou hopes to hurdle over K-State

In this week’s episode, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter look back at Missouri’s season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and look forward to Saturday’s Big 12 reunion at Kansas State. Dave also visits with former Missouri All-American Chase Coffman, who came from a K-State family but starred for the Tigers during the Gary Pinkel era. Coffman looks back on his decision to play for Mizzou, reminisces about his games against K-State and reflects on the tight end’s evolution in modern football.

