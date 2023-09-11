COLUMBIA, Mo. — In the worst of times, an offensive line’s reputation is a lot like a jug of milk: Give it a couple of weeks and it starts to sour.

That’s certainly been the case for Missouri’s collection of blockers, who — coming out of preseason camp just two weeks ago — were heralded as improved from a dicey 2022 campaign.

It’s no secret the fate of Mizzou’s offense largely hinges on whether that improvement is indeed present. After the Tigers’ 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee State over the weekend, the pressure of questions is settling over the offensive line.

That’s arriving, of course, because of pressure the line let get to junior quarterback Brady Cook during the game.

Cook was sacked four times. He was pressured on seven of his 23 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, or about 30 percent of the time.

Considering that Cook faced a blitz on about 61 percent of his dropbacks, that means the Tigers only thwarted about half of Middle Tennessee’s pass play blitzes.

Not all of that can be blamed directly on the offensive line. The blitz that led to Cook fumbling into his own end zone for a safety, for example, was a delayed linebacker blitz that was triggered by Mizzou’s potential pass-protecting running back vacating the pocket for a route. On that play, the rusher waited for that development and got to cook through the right side of the Tigers’ line, where junior right guard Cam’Ron Johnson had taken his block to the ground and sophomore right tackle Armand Membou was engaged in his matchup.

But that didn’t shield the offensive line from Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s criticism after the game.

“Four sacks is way too many,” he said. “Definitely disappointed by the amount of pressure that we faced tonight. I didn’t anticipate that going into the game. I knew they were a big pressure team but didn’t feel like we were going to struggle as bad as we did with it.”

Not all of the offensive line’s errors were driven by the opposition’s scheme. The Tigers were burned by penalties, particularly two that set up a yellow-flagged surrender on a first quarter series.

Five strong runs had pushed Missouri to a first-and-10 at Middle Tennessee’s 14-yard line. Then Johnson, the right guard, was called for holding, creating a second-and-16. Before that snap, sophomore center Connor Tollison timed his snap incorrectly and was called for a false start. Cook and sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III made up some yardage on second-and-21 before a third down sack forced a field goal.

Contrary to how they’re signaled by referees, those penalties are an early red flag for Mizzou’s offense.

Last year, the Tigers’ were the third-most penalized offense in the Southeastern Conference and ninth in the country. That takes into account all offensive penalties, not just the offensive line’s, but the trenches were responsible for 38 in 13 games, just under three per game.

Through the first two games of 2023, Missouri’s offensive linemen have been called for seven penalties, or 3.5 per game. It’s a small sample size, but those were also games against two of MU’s weakest opponents.

Drinkwitz isn’t happy with that kind of start, even if his team is 2-0 for the first time in his tenure.

“I would say there’s a good probability there’s gonna be some personnel changes,” he said after the game. “We’re not gonna sit back. We’re gonna make changes. We’re not gonna stick with (the) status quo. We’ve had two games to figure it out and if production is still not where it needs to be, we’re gonna compete for the job. We’re not gonna continue to give up four sacks and run the same five guys out there.”

Missouri has played six offensive linemen so far: expected starters Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado, Tollison, Cam’Ron Johnson and Membou, plus “sixth man” graduate Marcellus Johnson.

An offseason transfer portal add, Johnson has played 15 snaps, mostly as an extra offensive lineman in some formations. In that limited bit of action, PFF has given him the second-lowest grade of any Mizzou offensive player. Only wide receiver Mookie Cooper is lower.

Marcellus Johnson also has been flagged for penalties twice in those 15 snaps.

Drinkwitz opened preseason camp by saying Missouri was close to having double-digit startable linemen, though that estimate eventually waned before he settled on the six players used in the trenches so far.

Of the options lower on Mizzou’s depth chart, junior center Drake Heismeyer, right guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar and junior right tackle Mitchell Walters have previous experience on fill-in duty — and that side of the line seems more likely to see a shakeup.

If Drinkwitz does make changes, new offensive line pieces will have a tall task ahead of them when No. 15 Kansas State comes to Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday. According to PFF, the Wildcats pressured quarterbacks 41 times and netted 11 sacks in their first two games of the season.