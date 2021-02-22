Preview: No. 24 Missouri vs. Mississippi

No. 24 Missouri vs. Ole Miss

About Missouri: The Tigers broke out of their three-game losing streak Saturday with a 93-78 win at South Carolina. … MU begins the week in sixth place in the SEC and is still in position to make the NCAA Tournament, projected as high as a No. 4 seed (CBSSports.com). … Forward Kobe Brown has averaged 16.5 points in MU’s last two games. … After a midseason slump, guard Mark Smith has scored in double figures in four of the last six games.