Preview: No. 24 Missouri vs. Mississippi

No. 24 Missouri vs. Ole Miss
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting: Mississippi leads 14-3; Mississippi 80, Missouri 59, Feb. 10, 2021
Records: Missouri 14-6, 7-6, Mississippi 12-9, 7-7
TV, radio: SEC Network, KTRS (550 AM)
About Missouri: The Tigers broke out of their three-game losing streak Saturday with a 93-78 win at South Carolina. … MU begins the week in sixth place in the SEC and is still in position to make the NCAA Tournament, projected as high as a No. 4 seed (CBSSports.com). … Forward Kobe Brown has averaged 16.5 points in MU’s last two games. … After a midseason slump, guard Mark Smith has scored in double figures in four of the last six games.
About Mississippi: The Rebels had won four in a row and climbed back into contention for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid before Saturday’s 66-56 home loss to rival Mississippi State. Guard Devontae Shuler, the team’s leading scorer this season, scored just four points on 1-of-15 shooting in the loss. … The Rebels are shooting just 28.5% from 3-point range, which ranks No. 333 nationally. … Ole Miss is 5-2 all-time in Columbia.
— Dave Matter
Dave Matter
