QB change not enough for Mizzou at Tennessee

The Volunteers (2-0) capitalized on the turnover with a fourth-and-short touchdown run, UT’s fourth fourth-down conversion for the game.

For the game, Tennessee had little trouble blasting through Mizzou’s defensive front and finihed with 223 rushing yards and nearly averaged 5 yards per carry. The Vols converted 6 of 13 third downs in addition to their fourth-down prowess. Missouri didn’t force any takeaways.

On a day when Tennessee’s lived on the edge of fourth down, the Tigers seemed to catch a break early in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 when wideout Damon Hazelton Jr. jogged on the field and was clearly moving before the snap. But no flag hit the field and Bazelak connected with tight end Logan Christopherson for a 37-yard gain into the red zone. Larry Rountree’s 1-yard touchdown run trimmed the Vols’ lead to 28-12. MU couldn’t convert the 2-point try.

Dropped passes and third-down breakdowns continued to haunt the Tigers in the second half. Heading into the fourth quarter, Tennessee had converted 6 of 11 third downs and all three of its fourth-down tries. The Tigers dropped five passes through the first three quarters, two on third down by receiver Jalen Knox.

Tennessee took a 21-6 lead into halftime after moving the ball 283 yards and averaging nearly 6 yards per rushing attempt.