Quarterback Brady Cook among Mizzou football’s eight elected captains

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri players elected a whopping eight teammates as team captains for the 2022 season, including newly named starting quarterback Brady Cook. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz announced the eight captains after Tuesday’s practice: Cook, wide receivers Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister, left tackle Javon Foster, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, defensive tackle Darius Robinson, linebacker Chad Bailey and safety Martez Manuel. It’s the second straight year teammates voted Manuel a captain.

The Tigers had just three captains last year: Manuel, former quarterback Connor Bazelak and former offensive lineman Case Cook. Why so many this year?

“Every position nominated the number of captains that they wanted, and then we put up everybody for a vote,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “And it was pretty clear cut these were the top four on offense and these were the top four on defense. So instead of going into a run-off election, I figured more is better.”

Seven of this year’s captains are seniors, with Cook, a redshirt sophomore, the lone exception. Drinkwitz named the St. Louis native his starter a week into preseason camp. He’s started just one game at Mizzou, last year’s Armed Forces Bowl loss to Army.

Drinkwitz said all eight captains demonstrated leadership leading up to the season, starting with the team’s Elite E.D.G.E. offseason training program — with E.D.G.E. standing for energy, details, grit and emotional consistency.

“Those guys were consistent in bringing that,” he said. “All those guys are on the Leadership Council for the past year. All those guys are high performers in the classroom. They are high performers on our football team. I think there's a level of trust within our team that says, OK, these are the guys that represent where we want to be and can kind of show the way.”

“For us, the captain, No. 1, sets the highest standard,” he added. “They set the highest standard of what it means to be a teammate on our team and what it means to serve and buy into our core values and uphold the standard of having an elite edge every single day and always build trust and respect among the players and coaches and teammates and community. Do more than what's expected. Be here more. Put in more work. Enjoy the journey. Make sure that they're bringing everybody along. We asked them to sacrifice their individual goals for the achievement of the team, put their personal feelings aside and say what is best for the team collectively every single day.

“And that's really the two standards that we said when you're voting for a captain. No. 1, do they uphold the highest standard of what it means to be a Missouri Tiger? And when you're casting that vote, make sure that's what you're saying. And then No. 2, make sure that the challenge to them when they get it (is), ‘Hey, I'm gonna put my personal feelings and goals aside for what's best for the team.”

Drinkwitz said he wished Cook wasn’t elected captain because “he’s got enough on his plate worrying about just being the starting quarterback.”

But, he added, “that’s leadership that he's provided. That's the guy that's had to handle all the rumors and transfers and all that talk and didn't flinch, showed up every day. He was here every Saturday, organized throws. Didn't matter. (He) was just ‘don't matter, get better.’ That's been his mindset. And I think when you say who upholds the highest standard, it's easy at that point to say, I'm gonna put my vote on Brady, because he ignored all the noise about all the transfers, blah, blah, blah. And he just said, ‘Man, I’m going to work.’”

WAYNE TO WEAR NO. 25

Mizzou will continue the tradition of honoring the memory of former linebacker Aaron O’Neal by assigning a defensive player his No. 25. This year that player is freshman safety Ja’Marion Wayne from Parkway West High, Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Wayne came to Mizzou as a receiver but switched to free safety shortly before preseason camp and has since impressed coaches enough to possibly earn playing time this fall.

In a tradition that started under former coach Gary Pinkel and continued under Barry Odom, a linebacker has worn No. 25 to honor O’Neal’s legacy every season since 2009, starting with Zaviar Gooden (2009-12), then Donavin Newsom (2013-16), Jamal Brooks (2017-20) and last year Blaze Alldredge.

On July 12, 2005, O’Neal, then a redshirt freshman from St. Louis and Parkway North High, collapsed during an offseason workout on Faurot Field and died before doctors could save him. Boone County’s medical examiner initially ruled that O’Neal died from lymphocytic meningitis. His family filed a wrongful death suit that concluded the sickle cell trait caused the vascular crisis that led to his death. Mizzou later reached a settlement with the O’Neal family.

“We had a group of alumni and Aaron’s father come speak to our team last week during fall camp,” Drinkwitz said, “and as a coaching staff and players we decided that Ja’Marion Wayne would be the young man from St. Louis that will get the chance and opportunity to represent and honor that legacy.”

SEC HONORS FOR THREE TIGERS

Three Mizzou players were named to the SEC coaches’ preseason all-conference team on Tuesday. Kicker Harrison Mevis was a first-team choice, while Foster earned second-team honors and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine made the third team. Earlier this week Mevis was named a second-team preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

STECKEL COMING BACK

Former Mizzou defensive coordinator Dave Steckel will return to Columbia next week to serve as the color analyst for ESPNU’s broadcast of the Tigers’ opener against Louisiana Tech. Steckel, part of Pinkel’s Mizzou staff from 2001-14, served as head coach at Missouri State from 2015-2019. He’s dabbled in TV and radio work the last two seasons, serving as radio analyst for Coastal Carolina. Last season he was the SEC Network TV analyst for Mizzou’s home win over Southeast Missouri State. Steckel will call next Thursday’s game from the booth alongside ESPN’s Mike Monaco.