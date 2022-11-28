Quarterback Tyler Macon among Mizzou players planning to transfer

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three more players have informed the Missouri football staff they plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal: quarterback Tyler Macon, defensive end Travion Ford and cornerback D.J. Jackson. A team source confirmed each player met with the coaching staff Monday to say they plan to transfer.

Jackson announced his plans on social media Monday afternoon. Macon and Ford have not returned messages seeking further comment.

Players can officially enter the transfer portal next Monday. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett, the team's leading receiver and an All-SEC candidate, told the staff Sunday that he plans to enter the portal.

Macon, a former four-star prospect from East St. Louis, started one game in 2021 but has only played sparingly over the last two seasons. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown last season while running for 50 yards and a touchdown. He was the team's No. 4 quarterback most of the season, including a few weeks on the scout team, and has only been on the field for a few plays this year, mostly on fourth down to draw the defense offsides. He'll have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Ford, a former four-star recruit from Lutheran North High, appeared in only one game last year on defense, playing 14 snaps against Southeast Missouri State. He did not see the field this season.

Jackson started the final three games of the 2021 season as a true freshman but couldn't crack the starting lineup this year and appeared in just three games.

Underclassmen who enter the portal will not be allowed to play in Mizzou's bowl game, a team source told the Post-Dispatch. The Tigers will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.

Earlier this fall, backup cornerbacks Davion Sistrunk and L.J. Hewitt announced plans to transfer.