Quick Hits: Matter on Mizzou sports

Rounding up the hot topics from Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter’s weekly chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.
BLUEPRINT FOR SMALLER CROWDS?
QUESTION: Has the athletic department laid out re-configurations of Memorial Stadium and Mizzou Arena to ensure their seating adheres to CDC, state of Missouri and city of Columbia rules/regulations for social distancing, sanitation and other COVID-19 guidelines?
MATTER: Missouri has not shared any plans or settled on any plans. For one, it wouldn't make a lot of sense in May to finalize plans that won't be in use until September for football and November for basketball. The county and state rules are changing by the week/month and will surely look different in September than they look now. Jim Sterk has said they're analyzing multiple options for what might have to be the new reality for 2020-21. But I wouldn't expect any final decisions to be revealed any time soon.
As for the financial stakes, Mizzou teams made more than $16 million in ticket sales revenue for 2018 (the most recent season with available data). Football ticket revenue accounted for more than half that total, nearly $10 million. If Memorial Stadium must be at half capacity this year and they keep ticket prices stable, then you're looking at a steep drop-off in revenue ($4-5 million?) for a department with a budget that usually hovers around $110 million.
FOLLOW-UP: With new seating configurations at Memorial Stadium and Mizzou Arena ----- which fan base gets first crack at the tickets/seats?
MATTER: To be determined.
Mizzou will have to reserve space for students, and I would think seniors would have priority because it's their last year(s) on campus. From there it makes sense that your most generous donors will have priority. Depending on the allowed capacity, some season ticket holders might be squeezed out of the process. Or they could offer different game packages, where the top donors get first choice of the most attractive games and other buyers select from other games. Either way, I wouldn't expect any finalized decision for at least a month. "I’ll kick that can as far and as long as I can until July 15,” Sterk said last week.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING UPDATE
Q: Any Missouri football commits lately?
MATTER: The last one was Florida defensive back Davion Sistrunk on May 13. I'll be interested to see how the extended recruiting dead period impacts the commitment surge. No in-person recruiting will be allowed through July 31. August can typically be a slow month for commitments because college coaches and high school players are both consumed with preseason practices. College coaches will continue recruiting this summer with the virtual tours and electronic communication, but if you're a recruit who's waiting to see a campus before announcing a decision, it's going to be at least two months before you can meet with coaches face to face. A handful of targets have announced commitment dates, starting with junior college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, who plans to commit somewhere on June 5. One local name to track in the coming weeks: Trinity Catholic HS safety Tyler Hibbler, who tweeted that he'll commit June 23. So, mark your calendars.
MISSOURI STATE TO THE BIG 12?
Q: Do you think Missouri State, playing a Big 12 team each year is being "groomed" to join the conference sometime in our lifetime? It has more students than K-State, KU, Oklahoma State State, Baylor and TCU. That would give the Big 12 a presence in the state of Missouri, thus giving them that much needed television sets that they are missing out on.
MATTER: Missouri State joining the Big Ten? Thanks for the question, but ... no way. Fans in Springfield don't even go to their games. Big 12 games are already on TV sets in the state of Missouri. Adding one of the worst football programs in an FCS conference isn't going to enhance the value of the Big 12 TV contract. Missouri State might be able to compete in basketball and would definitely compete in baseball - but not football. But adding an FCS football program that hasn’t won more than six games since 1996 doesn’t do anything to upgrade the Big 12.
FIRST QB COMPETITION SINCE WHEN?
Q: When was the last time there was a true competition at fall camp for the starting position at quarterback?
MATTER: In 2011, James Franklin came out of the spring as the favorite but he hadn't completely earned the job yet. It was essentially his job to lose by the time camp started. His top competitor, Tyler Gabbert, left the team in May, which for all intents and purposes ended the competition.
Before that, in 2002 Brad Smith had to beat Kirk Farmer for the job. And the competition wasn't decided until the final days of preseason camp.
Otherwise, Smith was the incumbent starter in 2003-05. Chase Daniel was in position to start in 2006 and the incumbent in 2007-08. Blaine Gabbert was groomed as the starter for 2009 and returned as the incumbent in 2010. We touched on Franklin in 2011. Franklin had to earn the job all over again heading into 2012 but he was the presumptive favorite — and then returned in 2013. Maty Mauk returned as the natural successor in 2014 and was the incumbent in 2015. Then Drew Lock was the incumbent in 2016 and the unquestioned starter in 2017-18. The staff declared Kelly Bryant the starter as soon as he committed last year. So, this year’s situation is unique from a historical perspective at Mizzou.
MARCH MADNESS 2.0?
Q: If the Power 5 goes ahead and creates their own association, does this mean no more NCAA March madness, in its present format? No more Cinderella? That the tournament wouldn’t include teams such as Missouri State, Florida Gulf Coast, UMBC, and Loyola Chicago?
MATTER: I don't know what the tournament would look like. First of all, there are five football conferences known as the Power Five, but there are more than five "power" conferences in basketball. Most years the Big East is a higher-rated league than the Pac-12 and SEC. Villanova, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Marquette, Xavier. You can't have a national basketball tournament without those teams. (UConn - with four national titles between 1999-2014 - is rejoining the Big East this year.) If the power leagues should break off and participate in a basketball tournament that's separate from the non-power conferences, then you adopt one of two formats:
1. A smaller bracket with, say, 48 teams instead of 68.
2. A 68-team bracket with .500 and sub-.500 teams.
I don't think either option is nearly as appealing as the current 68-team Division I bracket.
So, long answer short, I'd be surprised to see any NCAA rupture lead to major changes for an incredibly popular and lucrative event.
