Quick Hits: Matter on Mizzou sports

Before that, in 2002 Brad Smith had to beat Kirk Farmer for the job. And the competition wasn't decided until the final days of preseason camp.

Otherwise, Smith was the incumbent starter in 2003-05. Chase Daniel was in position to start in 2006 and the incumbent in 2007-08. Blaine Gabbert was groomed as the starter for 2009 and returned as the incumbent in 2010. We touched on Franklin in 2011. Franklin had to earn the job all over again heading into 2012 but he was the presumptive favorite — and then returned in 2013. Maty Mauk returned as the natural successor in 2014 and was the incumbent in 2015. Then Drew Lock was the incumbent in 2016 and the unquestioned starter in 2017-18. The staff declared Kelly Bryant the starter as soon as he committed last year. So, this year’s situation is unique from a historical perspective at Mizzou.

MARCH MADNESS 2.0?

Q: If the Power 5 goes ahead and creates their own association, does this mean no more NCAA March madness, in its present format? No more Cinderella? That the tournament wouldn’t include teams such as Missouri State, Florida Gulf Coast, UMBC, and Loyola Chicago?