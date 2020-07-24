Quick Hits: Matter's updated forecast for Mizzou football, and Drinkwitz vs. Odom in recruiting

Rounding up the hot topics from Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter's weekly chat.
UPDATED SEASON FORECAST
QUESTION: We used to ask you if the Tigers would go 8-4, 7-5, 6-6, but now it looks like, if they play, it will be 10 conference games. So what are we looking at: 7-3? 6-4? 5-5? Worse? Which games are the W's, which are the L's?
MATTER: It’s really hard to predict without knowing who would be on that schedule. If it's 10 conference games, that means Mizzou is adding two West Division opponents — or scrapping the SEC schedule altogether and playing more West teams and a few East teams. We don't know who that will be ... or if that will even be the solution.
If MU only adds two West teams, the Tigers already play the two West teams widely picked sixth and seventh in the division (Mississippi State and Arkansas). Not much is expected of Mississippi, and if the Rebels become one substitute, the other is going to be a top 20 team: Alabama, LSU, Auburn or Texas A&M.
That's more challenging than a nonconference slate of BYU, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana-Lafayette and Central Arkansas.
There's talk of the SEC, Big 12 and ACC perhaps doing plus-one schedules, where they play their league schedules and add one nonconference game. Maybe Big 12 teams that need one noncon game can find a match in the SEC. Lots of possibilities there. Mizzou-Kansas? Mizzou-Baylor?
As of right now, when you look at Mizzou's eight conference games, I've got the Tigers going 4-4 with wins over Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Arkansas. Of the other SEC West possibilities, I'd only predict a win over Ole Miss — and maybe not if the game is in Oxford.
DRINKWITZ VS. ODOM ON RECRUITING TRAIL
QUESTION: Tyler Macon has been upgraded to a 4 star recruit, which will help out Mizzou’s recruiting rankings. How would you compare this years recruiting so far to previous years, better or worse, and how well would you compare Drinkwitz work compared to say Barry Odom?
MATTER: Clearly, Drinkwitz is off to a great start. The current class ranking — No. 18 by Rivals.com, No. 20 by 247Sports.com and No. 24 by the 247Sports composite — is far better than Mizzou is traditionally ranked this time of year or any time of year. Keep in mind, the rankings are weighed by both the quantity and quality of the commitments. Only a few teams have more commitments than Mizzou's 19. In the SEC, only Florida and Tennessee have more pledges.
Here's the substantial difference that's going to ultimately push Mizzou down in these rankings: Using 247Sports star rankings, Tennessee has nine 4-star commitments; Florida has 11; Mizzou has two (Travion Ford, Tyler Macon. Mizzou doesn't have a lot of room for many more additions, and if the bulk of those pledges are 3-star players, this isn't going to be a top 20 class. That's OK. It still has the makings of a very promising group of recruits.
The local goodwill is as strong as it's been in more than a decade because of the success Drinkwitz has had with in-state recruits. That's progress regardless of the rankings. You've got local players picking Mizzou early in the process — before the new guy has coached a game — and they've been outspoken about their enthusiasm for the new staff.
So, no matter if this class ends up at No. 35, 25 or 15, he's done a great job selling his vision and getting early investments both in the state and beyond. The staff has quietly found a market in the Indianapolis area. They've gone into Texas, Florida and North Carolina and gotten some players with decent offer lists. They've landed a couple junior college players to address immediate needs.
The biggest difference between Drinkwitz's early start and Odom's early start is ... the early start. Drinkwitz got some high-profile local recruits to buy in early. That created some momentum and strengthened their sales pitch. Odom never really had that first-year coach honeymoon phase for recruiting, largely because Mizzou was coming out of 2015 and all the issues that challenged the university and the athletics department at the time. Then, his first season was a four-win flop. That damaged his sales pitch even further and the staff never captured any in-state momentum.
What's happening right now — taking the pandemic out of the equation — reminds me of the early recruiting surge Pinkel's staff created after he was hired. He was able to land Damien Nash and a handful of St. Louis recruits who weren't considering Mizzou otherwise.
WEEKLY PINSON CHECKUP
QUESTION: Seems like an Xavier Pinson update doesn't go by without some mention of his odd behavior on social media. What I'm wondering is, what kind of teammate is he? Popular? Background guy? Boisterous? Silent?
MATTER: As we reported earlier this week, Pinson gave every indication on Instagram that he’s indeed returning to Mizzou for his junior season, though he hadn’t submitted the official paperwork to pull out of the NBA draft.
It's hardly uncommon for college athletes to seek attention/affirmation on social media. Heck, it's not uncommon for sportswriters to do the same thing. I've lost track of how many times Pinson has posted something cryptic on Instagram that fans/media have interpreted a dozen different ways. Reporters don't have daily access to the players - or any access this time of year - so we're left to interpret what they post on their social media. In some cases, the coaches are doing the same thing.
I've always sensed that Pinson is popular with his teammates. They talked about him becoming the vocal leader of the locker room last year. He talked last year about becoming more mature, making better decisions. There's still room to grow there. He's not a troublemaker by any means. I think Columbia is a good place for him.
I'm cautious in making too many judgments about players under the current circumstances given the pandemic. College players are without the structure and environment they've gotten used to being on campus and part of their teams. Not all of them have ideal situations at home.
QB ROTATION IN THE WORKS?
QUESTION: With not have a spring season and the team's new offense, do you think that there is more of a chance that we start off with two quarterbacks sharing the duties? In some regards I hope so until we get a handle on who should be the team's number one.
MATTER: I don't think share is the right word. Coaches don't like splitting snaps with QBs. Ideally they'll settle on one starter but then maybe have other plays for other QBs to mix things up. Drinkwitz has mentioned using Micah Wilson and Jalen Knox as "wildcat" QBs.
As you alluded to, when you don't have a full offseason for quarterbacks and receivers to work together within the confines of the offense, one possible shortcut is calling more designed QB runs with other playmakers in the backfield. Drinkwitz is known for using a full bag of tricks in his game plans. Don't put it past him to think outside the box to move the chains.
MIZZOU CLOSER TO SEATING PLAN?
QUESTION: Has Mr. Sterk "kicked the can down the road" as you wrote a few weeks back in terms of how the seating is going to be worked out to maintain social distancing? Thoughts on contemplating a spring football season?
MATTER: Mizzou has not announced any plans for seating yet. They have 13 different models that they'll be prepared to adopt based on what the numbers look like come September. For now, MU's baseline plans are at 50-percent capacity and they'll adjust up or down from there. I would think 50-percent capacity (31,000) would be the maximum option given where we are now with all the factors involved.
A spring football season invites a lot of hurdles, starting with TV contracts. There's a belief among ADs that the networks would renegotiate their deals because the spring TV windows aren't nearly as valuable as they are in the fall. Then there's this: How do you pull off a spring season, a quick summer turnaround, and then a fall season within a few months? You're going to subject your (unpaid) student athletes to 20-plus games of a violent sport over a six-month span? And what about the NFL prospects who don't want to risk injury so close to the draft?
Also, who's to say the virus numbers will be any better after the winter if the rates continue to climb in the fall?
TIGHT ENDS SET FOR BIG YEAR?
QUESTION: Daniel Parker has become an important part of the offense. My question is how has Drinkwitz used tight ends in the past?
MATTER: Good question. Last year at App State, his two tight ends combined for only 14 catches. At NC State, he had a tight end, Jaylen Samuels, catch 55 passes in 2016. He was more of a multi-purpose player who was listed as a tight end. (He was only 5-11, 225 pounds and now plays running back for the Steelers.) Otherwise, the next two years, the NC State tight ends weren't really involved in the passing game as receivers.
At Boise State, he had a productive tight end who had 30-plus catches each of his two seasons there.
I'll be interested to see how he uses the position at Mizzou. In Gus Malzahn's system, the fullback/H-back plays a pivotal role in blocking for the running game. That's the first system that Drinkwitz learned at the college level.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.