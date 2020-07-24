Quick Hits: Matter's updated forecast for Mizzou football, and Drinkwitz vs. Odom in recruiting

As of right now, when you look at Mizzou's eight conference games, I've got the Tigers going 4-4 with wins over Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Arkansas. Of the other SEC West possibilities, I'd only predict a win over Ole Miss — and maybe not if the game is in Oxford.

DRINKWITZ VS. ODOM ON RECRUITING TRAIL

QUESTION: Tyler Macon has been upgraded to a 4 star recruit, which will help out Mizzou’s recruiting rankings. How would you compare this years recruiting so far to previous years, better or worse, and how well would you compare Drinkwitz work compared to say Barry Odom?

MATTER: Clearly, Drinkwitz is off to a great start. The current class ranking — No. 18 by Rivals.com, No. 20 by 247Sports.com and No. 24 by the 247Sports composite — is far better than Mizzou is traditionally ranked this time of year or any time of year. Keep in mind, the rankings are weighed by both the quantity and quality of the commitments. Only a few teams have more commitments than Mizzou's 19. In the SEC, only Florida and Tennessee have more pledges.