Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat

Campus leaders pledge support for first-year coach with proposed practice facility.
Newly elected Board of Curators chairman explains why Mizzou is moving forward with plans for a new practice facility. "We've got a great coach."
The 2022 recruit commits to Mizzou over Arkansas, Michigan and others.
The Tigers go for a fifth straight win over Arkansas in Saturday's latest installment of the Battle Line Rivalry.
Against a Wichita State basketball program picking up the pieces of its previous coach’s problematic tenure and regrouping from recent COVID-1…
Inspirational former Tigers head coach is now defensive coordinator for Hogs.
Tigers fall behind, storm back, fall behind again, outlast the Razorbacks 50-48 in a game that featured 1,219 yards of offense.
Junior linebacker tossed from the game in the second quarter for targeting, will be eligible to start next week against Georgia.
Defensive end Tre Williams leaves the team, while cornerback Jarvis Ware out with an injury.
Tigers gave up season-high 566 yards in Saturday's comeback victory over the Razorbacks.
