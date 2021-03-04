Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat

Beat writer Dave Matter took your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat.
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Freshman receiver becomes the first newcomer to earn his jersey number.
The 2022 target from Suwanee, Georgia, is ranked one of the nation's top quarterbacks for the 2022 class.
The Tigers kick off four weeks of spring practices on Friday.
Senior guard leads the Tigers to a much-needed road win over Florida.
With two regular-season games left, Cuonzo Martin's Tigers can finish as high as fourth in the SEC. Plus, where does Sam Horn rank among the best Mizzou QB recruits in recent history?
The Tigers return key pieces from last year's unit but are gradually installing a new scheme with three new assistant coaches in place.
While the NCAA Tournament shifts to Indiana with new protocols to replace any teams impacted by COVID, three local teams face different scenarios leading up to the bracket reveal in two weeks.
Second-year starter is focused on improving deep-ball accuracy and red-zone production.
The Tigers practiced for the first time in 2021 on Friday and soon fans will get a glimpse.
Tigers can boost their SEC, NCAA seedings, starting with Wednesday's test at Florida.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.