Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers added a few more players on the second signing day but the major changes have already taken root, starting with a wave of transfers and staff upheaval.
Tigers also secure commitment from 2022 linebacker Carmycah Glass.
Cyclones pull away from Tigers after first-half technical foul, win Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup 67-50.
After losing three tight ends this offseason, Tigers land Tyler Stephens via transfer portal.
Hopper was Florida's fourth-leading tackler last year, should push for starting role with Tigers.
Gators rally at the foul line in 66-65 heartbreaker, send Tigers to fourth straight loss.
With Javon Pickett possibly sidelined Wednesday against Florida, Kobe Brown needs to rediscover scoring touch more than ever.
Due to the snowstorm in the forecast, the Tigers and Gators will play at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Missouri tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum, facing the Cyclones for the third time since leaving the Big 12 Conference.
The Wildcats have the look of a Final Four contender after throttling Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.