 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat

  • 0

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz held his regular mid-week press conference to preview Saturday's game against Tennessee. Video by Mizzou Network, used with permission of Mizzou Athletics.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The panic button has been pressed for the St. Louis Blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News