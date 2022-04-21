Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
East should fill MU's much-needed point guard role after winning national junior college player of the year honors at John A. Logan College.
Three-star East St. Louis guard "saddened" to announce he'll consider other schools after signing under former Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin last fall.
Dennis Gates' roster rebuild continues with the addition of ex-Clemson point guard Nick Honor.
Missouri's football coach, along with basketball counterparts Dennis Gates, Robin Pingeton visited with fans Tuesday night at St. Louis Music Park.
The 6-4 guard, the Horizon League defensive player of the year this past season, reunites with Dennis Gates at MU.
As their turnaround season unfolds, the Tigers pay tribute to their late pitching coach, who died from kidney disease in January at 46.
From Calipari to Pearl to Musselman, SEC hoops is a haven for big, colorful personalties. Can Dennis Gates and the SEC rookies match that energy?
The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 on ESPNU.
Unlike the other new coaches in the SEC, Gates guided his last team (Cleveland State) from the gutter to glory.
