Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat

Crimson Tide rally from 22-point deficit, but Mitchell Smith's block clinches the 68-65 victory for the Tigers, their third this year against a top-10 team.
MU joins the top 10 for the first time since January 2013.
Halfway through their SEC schedule are the Tigers the best team in the SEC? Is Martin the frontrunner for SEC coach of the year?
The No. 10 Tigers are playing at a faster tempo than any previous team under Martin's watch as they speed into Wednesday's game at Ole Miss.
Tigers fall apart in Oxford in 80-59 loss, snapping their three-game winning streak.
Report had linked fifth-year MU AD to the job in Orlando, Florida, but Sterk says he's excited about the momentum in Columbia.
Former MU career scoring leader, 1961 All-American died last week at 81.
The No. 10 Crimson Tide have the league's most efficient offense and defense in SEC play while bombarding opponents with a flurry of 3-pointers.
