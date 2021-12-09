Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat

Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter answered readers' questions during Thursday's live chat.
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers (6-6) don't land an SEC bowl and instead will play in Fort Worth against the Black Knights (8-3) on Dec. 22.
At least one SEC team will have to be assigned to a non-SEC bowl, possibly the 6-6 Tigers. All bowl pairings will be unveiled Sunday.
Tigers miss 15 of first 16 shots in 66-45 loss, fall to 4-4.
Badie is MU's first running back to earn first-team All-SEC honors.
Tigers tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator taking over as Mustangs' offensive coordinator under new coach Rhett Lashlee.
MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois announces new seating structures for next football season, including major changes for MU students and visiting fans.
It's championship weekend in college football with precious playoff spots at stake. Predictions here for the Power 5 (Plus 1) title bouts.
Tigers back above .500 with 72-44 win over Eastern Illinois. Mizzou resumes its rivalry with Kansas on Saturday.
In their four losses, Cuonzo Martin's Tigers have more first-half turnovers (40) than field goals (32).
Along with Badie, MU teammates Michael Maietti and Harrison Mevis named to media's All-SEC first team.
