Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday's Mizzou chat

Former three-year starter at Southern Miss has bee granted seventh year of eligibility, visiting Mizzou this weekend.
A week after securing a commitment from four-star 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson, the Tigers hosted an more experienced option to possibly compete for starting job this fall.
Former Southern Miss starter will join Tigers as a walk-on with a chance to compete for the starting job in his seventh year of eligibility.
Mizzou players are among college athletes teaming up with business collectives to capitalize on their name, image and likeness under new NCAA rules.
The transfer-portal whirlwind and NBA draft has not lured away these 10 players.
Razorback ace blanks Tigers 4-0 for first SEC title. Mizzou awaits Sunday's NCAA selection show to learn postseason seeding.
As the No. 15 seed, the Tigers will host Arizona, Illinois and Missouri State in the double-elimination regional starting Friday.
Proposed by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, the amendment would allow coaches and university officials to play a more active role in athletes' endorsement deals.
Dennis Gates has two walk-ons committed for next season's team.
