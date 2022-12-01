Read the full transcript of Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter's Thursday chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Former East St. Louis QB will transfer, along with defensive end Travion Ford.
The sophomore from East St. Louis is the SEC's third-leading receiver with 56 catches.
The Tigers climbed back from a late 10-point deficit to win their first road game, outlasting the Shockers 88-84 in overtime thriller.
On a breakout night for Missouri football offense, Mekhi Miller's game-clinching reception preserved a win over Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry.
Before Gary Pinkel is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, his former athletics director gave a look at the 12-day job search from 2000.
Dennis Gates' Tigers survive their first road trip, erase 10-point deficit in regulation to storm back in 88-84 victory.
Behind Brady Cook's 380 yards of offense, Missouri football down the Arkansas Razorbacks for a victory in the Battle Line Rivalry.
The Tigers have cruised through seven home games but should get tested Tuesday at Wichita State.
Outcome of bets on number of Tigers regulars-season wins were on the line Friday.
The Tigers finished last in the SEC each of the last two seasons.
