 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Read the full transcript of Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter's Thursday live chat

  • 0

Beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Did the Brewers just trade away their National League Central lead?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News