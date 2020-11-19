Read the transcript of the Mizzou sports chat with Dave Matter

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.