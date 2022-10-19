Rebuilt Mizzou basketball picked 11th in SEC preseason poll

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With a new coaching staff and overhauled roster, the Missouri men's basketball team was picked to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference as voted by a panel of media members who cover the league. That's one spot higher than Mizzou finished last season, when it was the No. 12 seed in the 14-team SEC tournament.

First-year Tigers coach Dennis Gates and two players, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor, will be in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday for SEC basketball media days. The Tigers did not have a player selected to the media's preseason All-SEC first or second team.

Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press poll, was picked to win the SEC, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Georgia and South Carolina. Six SEC teams are led by first-year coaches this season: Florida (Todd Golden), LSU (Matt McMahon), Mississippi State (Chris Jans), Missouri (Gates), Georgia (Mike White) and South Carolina (Lamont Paris).

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, last year's national player of the year, was the natural choice as SEC player of the year and was joined on the All-SEC first team by teammate Sahvir Wheeler, Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr., Florida's Colin Castleton and Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi. The second-team selections were Alabama's Brandon Miller and Jahvon Quinerly, LSU's KJ Williams and Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler.

Five SEC teams appeared in the preseason AP poll: No. 4 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama. Texas A&M and Florida also received votes.

College basketball's regular season tips off Nov. 7. For Missouri, after a Nov. 3 exhibition game against Washington University, the Tigers officially begin the Gates era Nov. 7 at home against Southern Indiana.

Also this week, the Missouri women's team was picked 12th in the media's preseason SEC poll. MU's Hayley Frank was voted to the All-SEC second team. Defending national champion South Carolina was picked to win the league, followed by Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt.

Here's how the Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter filled out his men's basketball preseason SEC ballot:

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Arkansas

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Missouri

10. Mississippi State

11. Vanderbilt

12. Georgia

13. Ole Miss

14. South Carolina

All-SEC Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (player of the year)

Colin Castleton, Florida

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

KD Johnson, Auburn