Receiver Jalen Knox leaves Mizzou, could transfer

Another former starter has left the Missouri football team and could enter the NCAA transfer portal. Wide receiver Jalen Knox, who had a career renaissance at a new position early last season, is no longer with the team, MU confirmed. MU did not confirm if Knox has entered the portal. He was unavailable for comment.

Knox saw his role expand last year when he moved to the slot position and finished with a career-best 31 catches for 305 yards, plus another 95 rushing yards on 12 attempts. He missed the final game of the season with a leg injury and didn't take part in spring practices while recovering from offseason surgery. In three years at Mizzou, Knox caught 77 passes for 1,031 yards and four scores.

Backup cornerback Chris Mills has also left the team along with offensive lineman Mike Ruth, MU confirmed. Mills' departure further depletes a cornerback group that's also lost former starter Jarvis Ware and junior college transfer Jadarrius Perkins in recent weeks. Mills played 51 snaps in four games last year, while Ruth played just one snap. Four other scholarship players left the team since the start of spring practices: defensive tackle Markell Utsey, linebacker Jamal Brooks, defensive back Aidan Harrison and defensive end Z'Core Brooks.

