Recovered from COVID, Sophie Cunningham embarks on second WNBA season

“I was training in a private gym, and in gyms, people use the same door handles and use the same floor, which has germs from the ball,” she said. “Who knows. I probably got it from someone at the gym, but I just don’t know.”

After testing positive she quarantined for 14 days in Springfield before returning to her home in Columbia, where the WNBA required her to quarantine for another 14 days. For Cunningham, who grew up in Columbia, won four state championships at Rock Bridge High and set Mizzou’s career scoring record, staying cooped up in a town where she’s still wildly popular was a new experience.

“I’m around my grandparents a lot and my dad’s a little older, so I just had to be very cautious,” she said. “I’m around a lot of people. People come up to me all the time, so I have had to be extra safe. When I got back to Columbia, I didn’t go out in public. I went to Hy-Vee once and wore my mask. I just tried to stay away from people and be extra safe.”

Cunningham was supposed to arrive in Bradenton with her Mercury teammates July 6 but the setback kept her in Columbia until this past Sunday. Under league protocol, she was tested five times before flying to Florida.