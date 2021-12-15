Recruiting Q&A: A closer look at Mizzou’s in-state haul

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nobody knows the local football recruiting talent better than longtime analyst Danny Heitert, who earlier this week shared his thoughts on several of Missouri’s recruits who are signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. As of 9:30 a.m., the Tigers had unveiled signings from 14 of the 15 players committed to the 2022 class, including all the St. Louis area targets.
Here are Heitert’s thoughts on many of those local recruits and more:
Q: Let’s start with the five-star receiver, Luther Burden. I know you're really high on him, but what can he do for this Missouri offense and in the return game?
A: I don't see where his flaws are. Even for the SEC skilled position template, he’s a plus athlete. His ball skills are excellent. He is a hyper competitive guy. He’s very difficult to get on the ground after the catch. And then in the punt returns in the 30 years I put out the report I never saw a punt returner like him. I saw some good ones but I never saw anybody who was the kinetic force he is.
Q: As a receiver I know that he's played all over the place. Do you think he's more of an outside receiver? Can he play inside, too?
A: Well, part of his part of his value is his versatility. So often you use your roster based on what you have and you would like a change of direction guy in the slot closer to the tackle. There’d be less importance there on vertical stretch. With the X guy, you're just reversing that. You're looking for a little bit more vertical push. The thing about Luther is that I don't see an issue with either of those positions. So it would probably have to do with what the rest of my roster consisted of.
Q: He’s the best St. Louis area receiver since who?
A: Well, one I thought was the best ever was Alvin Miller from Kirkwood. But there was difficulty getting wide receivers the ball in the mid ’80s and the early ’80s. Then Reggie Germany at Hazelwood East in the late ’90s was an excellent size-speed guy. But again, there was limited ways to get him the ball. You didn’t see the tunnel screens and the motions and the pitch relationship for options around the other side. The one that would have those opportunities to have done all that and did all that was Jeremy Maclin. So I think your comparison comes down to Maclin and Burden. They are equivalent in most ways except after the catch I think Burden had the ability to break your tackle. With Jeremy if you caught him, if you caught him — big if — you could get him on the ground. On Burden the easy part might be catching him — and that's not easy. But getting him on the ground is altogether a different thing.
Q: How about the other St. Louis receiver Ja’Marion Wayne, who’s kind of under the radar compared to the other receivers in the area?
A: In most years Wayne would be the number one receiver in the St Louis area and in the state of Missouri. His size-speed-athleticism ratio is kind of similar to J’Mon Moore's. I think Wayne probably ends up being a little bit more consistent. But he he’s got a very physical mentality to the position. He used to be a running back earlier in high school. And so when he gets out on the perimeter and stalk blocks, he does it with a purpose and he does it very well. After the catch he's a load to bring down. Yards after contact. So it's a it's a pretty good position for Missouri overall with the receivers that are coming in, but I would not discount Wayne's ability to help out early
Q: Across the state what about Mekhi Miller, the other receiver in this class?
A: Well, he's got a nice size-skill ratio and I think he plays even bigger than 6-1. He plays bigger than that. His speed is more gradual than sudden. His ball skills are what's very advanced. And like Burden he's fiery competitive. So I think he's a very nice player and in any other class of receivers probably gets more spotlight than he’s getting.
Q: Back in St. Louis, I know you're really high on Marquis Gracial. What is Missouri getting in the D-lineman?
A: Well, to me, Gracial, I think you get back to the days of Pinkel and you get the best player in the state. Now, there are many services that don't have Gracial as the best player in the state of Missouri. I do — and I don't think it's close. I think when you get high degrees of excellence, the nod goes to the bigger player. I can find smaller players, dynamic players who have all sorts of skill and physical prowess, but finding the bigger player that is agile, is explosively quick, is a real plus athlete for the position in the SEC, that is rare. So to me, a player's value is often how rare is he? Can I find others like him readily? Gracial we had one in the state and Missouri got him. The issue is he played against competition that is totally unlike what he's about to see. So as good as he is and athletically advanced as he is it's not fair or probable that he can do what Mekhi Wingo did and get snaps right away and be effective in the SEC. I think it takes some transition time.
Q: Is he a prototype three technique?
A: Yeah, he's a prototype three technique. He's 6-4, but he's got long arms. He sheds. So I try to find situations when if not a great explosive guard or tackle he's lining up against a big guy with some agility. And he just sheds those people on demand. So I know that's not the same as what we're what's about to happen to him, but he's to me, he's the best player in the state of Missouri.
Q: Isaac Thompson hasn't played a lot because the injuries but what do you like about him?
A: I think he is really the dark horse of the class. You know his history of not being able to play but three games over two years. What you do have, if he can stay healthy, is he has terrific real-time instincts for the game. He's very decisive as a defensive back. His transition from backpedal to bee-line to his target is instantaneous. He's a dynamic hitter. So I think he's a real dark horse. He's a high-caliber athlete and he belongs in the SEC. And I'm very hopeful that he can stay healthy.
Q: Deep safety? Nickelback? Can he move around to different spots?
A: I think what I would call strong safety, and that's often what you see Martez Manuel play. I think Thompson is a better player than Martez was in just the three games he did play. And I think Martez was terrific when he played at Rock Bridge. So Thompson, to me, is maybe the surprise of the class if he can stay healthy.
Q: How about the lineman down in Lebanon, Tristan Wilson? He’s one of several O-linemen in this class.
A: I think of the four true freshman linemen they're bringing in he's the one that is a project. The other three are maybe able to play in 24 months, 18 to 24 months. They have the they have all the attributes you look for: explosive quickness, agility bend and torque. They all have that. What they also have is the ability to really strike a good initial blow and stop the charge of the defensive lineman. Wilson has that last thing. He's got a great initial blow, but there’s a little less bend and torque to his play. He’s rather erect. Although they pull him at Lebanon, pull him often out to the perimeter from his guard spot, it was competent at the high school level but it won’t be a strength for him going forward. I think I think he probably ends up playing guard and being a really good zone blocker. He's gotten literally no experience pass protection. That's why I say I think he's a good size, quickness, intensity guy. Strong, but I think he just takes a million repetitions.
Q: How about the other lineman from Lee’s Summit, Armand Membou? Is he a little more advanced?
A: Well, he's one of the three I think are coming in that’s excellent. What's interesting to me is Deshaun woods from Omaha Central is regarded by many as the best blocker in the state of Nebraska. I don't know about that. I just know that Woods is very good. He's got a lot of the attributes you look for the in SEC. Well, Armand Membou is his equal. He’s the best blocker in the state of Missouri and he's as good as the blocker in nearby Nebraska. Membou is tenacious. He's combative. What's interesting is his lateral quickness is as abrupt as his straight-line linear quickness. Usually that lateral lags behind a little bit of the straight-line stuff. He's kind of equivalent there. That's kind of rare. If you're a zone blocker that really helps. He can adjust to movement very easily. In open space at the linebacker level or pull outside he's very comfortable. Where Wilson hasn't had many repetitions pass protecting at all Membou has. And he's good at it.
Q: Is he more of an interior guy or can he play tackle?
A: I think he's best suited inside. However, his value is increased by the fact that he could play outside if that's the way your roster pans out. He's not the tallest guy and he doesn't have the longest arms, but he could make do if you had to.
Q: What about the tight end from Lee’s Summit, Max Whisner? He’s been committed forever. How does he fit in?
A: This is an odd comparison. But he kind of reminds me of (Missouri defensive lineman) Ben Key because he played defensive end at Lee’s Summit. They are similar types of bodies. They are tall, long arm, agile guys with great bend but lacking explosive strength. That is the big characteristic that doesn't allow freshmen or junior college people to transition easily to the SEC. They do not have in the interior, that explosive strength either to block or disconnect, they probably can't play. And so right now that's the only thing Whisner is missing. But it's a big thing. So I think he needs some time to develop that. He's got the rest of it.
Q: Sam Horn isn’t a local recruit, but what are your thoughts on the quarterback from Georgia?
A: I watched all his I watched all his playoff games. I really am regretting that he's not going to be there in the program until sometime in the summer because there may not be enough time to do what I think he could do. And that is, to me, he comes in with an arm that's not better than anybody they have but as good. But he is more intuitive, I believe, than anybody playing the position now. Most people have pocket awareness, but once they are flushed or pressured, that awareness diminishes rapidly when they're on the run. Horn on the run does not allow his passing fundamentals of alignment and arm slot to get too far off his base. So as a result he is more accurate throwing on the run than anybody they have right now.
His only issue may be his default position is to make the great play. He wants to make the great play and sometimes he should use a little bit better judgment and risk analysis. But I really couldn't be higher on him than I am. He doesn't have the size and arms of Blaine Gabbert or Drew Lock. But when those guys got forced off their platform, like happens in the SEC, their passing fundamentals would often diminish, resulting in their accuracy diminishing. That won't be an issue with Horn. The SEC is a ‘the quarterback better be able to move’ league. And because of that, I think I think he is a real game-changer for the program.
Q: Staying in the backfield, what about Tavorus Jones, the running back fro Texas? Can he help this team immediately next year?
A: Well, he meets his burden of proof by playing at the highest level of Texas football. His size-speed-skill ratio is really good. He's got a very fluid running style and he's almost wiggle-resistant. He's very judicious in his change of direction. But I think the thing that is going to make him able to play sooner rather than later, is the thing that Taj Butts has and that's contact balance. That's what Larry Rountree has. A running back like Elijah Young is not going to be able to run through gaps in the SEC and not get mightily jolted. It’s going to happen. So the thing about Tavorus Jones is he's like Butts in terms of contact balance but he’s noticeably faster. And he's already got pretty good receiving skills. The thing I noticed that's very correctable is he's a left-handed guy and he doesn't protect the ball. He always carries it in the left, but that's easily correctable, I think. And so I'm pretty high on Jones.