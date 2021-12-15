Recruiting Q&A: A closer look at Mizzou’s in-state haul

A: Well, to me, Gracial, I think you get back to the days of Pinkel and you get the best player in the state. Now, there are many services that don't have Gracial as the best player in the state of Missouri. I do — and I don't think it's close. I think when you get high degrees of excellence, the nod goes to the bigger player. I can find smaller players, dynamic players who have all sorts of skill and physical prowess, but finding the bigger player that is agile, is explosively quick, is a real plus athlete for the position in the SEC, that is rare. So to me, a player's value is often how rare is he? Can I find others like him readily? Gracial we had one in the state and Missouri got him. The issue is he played against competition that is totally unlike what he's about to see. So as good as he is and athletically advanced as he is it's not fair or probable that he can do what Mekhi Wingo did and get snaps right away and be effective in the SEC. I think it takes some transition time.