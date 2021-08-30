 Skip to main content
Reed-Francois adds two former colleagues to Mizzou senior staff
0 comments

Reed-Francois adds two former colleagues to Mizzou senior staff

{{featured_button_text}}
Mizzou presents Reed-Francois as 21st athletic director

Desiree Reed-Francois, speaks to media on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in the Chancellor's Suite at Memorial Stadium after she was introduced as the University of Missouri's 21st Athletic Director in Columbia, Mo. Reed-Francois is the first woman to hold the position. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois has made her first major hires, bringing in two senior associate ADs she worked with previously at other schools.

Greg Hulen, new Mizzou Sr Assoc AD

Greg Hulen, UNLV

Greg Hulen is Mizzou’s new chief revenue officer after spending a few months at UNLV, where he served a similar role under Reed-Francois. From 2017-21, Hulen worked at Florida State as one of the school’s major fundraisers, serving as executive vice president of the Seminole Boosters Inc. Hulen worked in a fundraising role at Tennessee from 2005-17, overlapping with Reed-Francois’ time there as an administrator. At Mizzou, Hulen replaces deputy AD Ryan Alpert, who recently left for a high-level position at Tennessee. Hulen has also worked at Bowling Green and Texas Tech.

"Greg Hulen has excelled as a fundraiser and revenue generation leader at the highest levels," Reed-Francois said. "His integrity, drive, experience and ability to make others around him better will be critical as we elevate Tiger Athletics. Our responsibility is to provide the resources to best support our student-athletes and coaches in their pursuit of excellence and I am confident Greg is the right leader to help us fulfill this expectation."

Ryan Koslen, new Mizzou CCO

Ryan Koslen, University of Cincinnati 

Reed-Francois has also hired Ryan Koslen as chief communications officer. He comes from the University of Cincinnati, where he’s spent the last 14 years and served as the football team’s primary media contact and department spokesperson. Reed-Francois was UC’s senior associate AD from 2013-14. Koslen replaces Nick Joos, who left Mizzou earlier this summer for Iowa State. Both Hulen and Koslen begin at Mizzou on Sept. 7.

"We sought a person of outstanding character and experience with an unparalleled work ethic in our search for a leader to oversee our strategic communications efforts and Ryan Koslen is the ideal fit," Reed-Francois said. "He is innovative, prepared and poised to lead our strategic communications and content teams. I have seen Ryan's work firsthand and know his determination, selflessness will make our team better. I am looking forward to the creative impact he will have on Mizzou Athletics and with our global Tiger community."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: It’s Game Week! Mizzou football in good hands with quarterback Bazelak

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News