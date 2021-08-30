Reed-Francois adds two former colleagues to Mizzou senior staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois has made her first major hires, bringing in two senior associate ADs she worked with previously at other schools.

Greg Hulen is Mizzou’s new chief revenue officer after spending a few months at UNLV, where he served a similar role under Reed-Francois. From 2017-21, Hulen worked at Florida State as one of the school’s major fundraisers, serving as executive vice president of the Seminole Boosters Inc. Hulen worked in a fundraising role at Tennessee from 2005-17, overlapping with Reed-Francois’ time there as an administrator. At Mizzou, Hulen replaces deputy AD Ryan Alpert, who recently left for a high-level position at Tennessee. Hulen has also worked at Bowling Green and Texas Tech.

"Greg Hulen has excelled as a fundraiser and revenue generation leader at the highest levels," Reed-Francois said. "His integrity, drive, experience and ability to make others around him better will be critical as we elevate Tiger Athletics. Our responsibility is to provide the resources to best support our student-athletes and coaches in their pursuit of excellence and I am confident Greg is the right leader to help us fulfill this expectation."