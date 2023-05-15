COLUMBIA, Mo. — Caleb Grill has spent the past two months at home in Wichita, Kansas. One of the latest additions to the Missouri men’s basketball team, Grill has been helping teach his younger cousin, who is a budding high jumper. Once upon a time, after all, Grill leaped his way to a state title in the same event.

Grill has been working with his younger brother’s AAU basketball team. Coaching is something he can see himself doing one day, and he did, after all, star on the court in the Big 12 Conference last season.

Some of last season.

Grill, a guard who signed with Missouri on May 1, was dismissed from Iowa State’s program in March, setting into motion an unexpected change of course following a turbulent 12 months. Grill mentioned mental health issues in his departure announcement from the Cyclones posted on Twitter — issues he said he had been battling all season. The story treads deeper waters.

In the early parts of conference play, Grill was among Iowa State’s minutes leaders, top scorers and rebounders as the Cyclones took a 5-1 Big 12 record into a game at Oklahoma State, which is when a back injury from last June — one that had required surgery — resurfaced.

“I can barely play, I can barely move and, you know, I'm just not healthy,” Grill told the Post-Dispatch. … “I was on 11 medications, and it was just personally really hard to function at the time.”

Iowa State lost in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the first of five losses in eight games, including the defeat on Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. In February, Grill decided to put himself on the sideline for two games to rest his back, losses at Kansas State and Texas. Grill then, inadvisably, decided to return to the court. The slump became nine losses in 12 games after back-to-back defeats at home to Oklahoma and Texas Christian.

Frustrations boiled. And then the hammer fell.

End at Iowa State

On March 1, Grill posted on Twitter that he had said something he regretted, and it had cost him “the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State.” By March 4, he was back in Wichita with his family.

Lena Grill, Caleb’s mother, said that the family will share the details of the dismissal one day, but they aren’t yet ready yet. She did say his comments were “nothing derogatory, nothing racial.” Grill’s family believes the high volume of medications he was taking had an impact on his actions.

“I probably shouldn’t have come back yet. But I rushed it back,” Grill said. … “My emotions were high during the time and there's some disagreement going on, and that’s what led to the dismissal (from) the team. I don't have anything wrong with what they did.

“That's something that's (coach T.J. Otzelberger’s) policy, and I wasn't obeying the policy. … I should have just stuck my head down. Keep trusting the process, keep working, keep grinding, but, you know, that's where mentally I couldn't do it. Like, I just couldn't mentally fight through it anymore. And I was just mentally so not healthy at all.”

On May 22, 2022, Grill lost a close friend to suicide. He said he struggles with anxiety.

“So an injury, a significant injury … along with the death of a classmate put him into a little bit of a mental-health whirlwind,” Lena Grill said. “And it took a while for him to accept that maybe he needed some therapy and some med-management.”

After returning home after being dismissed, Grill lost access to the medical resources — mental and physical — in place with the Iowa State program. Back in his hometown, thanks to his community, that quickly was remedied.

His back injury required physical therapy, so he sought out a specialist he had seen when he was younger. Her schedule was full, but Grill said it took just one phone call for her to find time to see him. Some days she skipped her lunch breaks to work with him, he said.

He no longer was seeing a psychologist, but after mentioning that to a mentor from home, Grill soon was treated by one of “the best psychologists of Wichita,” he said, after phone calls fielded on his behalf. The same went for a sports doctor, when the physical therapist who wedged him in made calls to connect him with Wichita State’s team doctor.

“You kind of lose sense of some of those things when you move away to college,” Grill said, “so just being able to rebuild that, you know, like recharge me going into next year, … I can't thank all those people enough for everything.”

On to Mizzou

After he left Iowa State and entered the transfer portal, Grill was heavily recruited before settling on Missouri and coach Dennis Gates.

The Grill family quickly was sold on what Gates and his staff offered. Caleb, Lena and Chris Grill, Caleb’s father, all said the Mizzou staff came prepared, not just about how they planned to use the player in his fifth and final year on the court, but also how they would treat mental health.

The combination of basketball and personal and physical well-being was something that long eluded Caleb. It likely cost him a year in Ames. But after two months back home, he seems to have an answer.

“I think from the outside in (people) would look at me as a basketball player, like, you think of me, what defines him? They’re gonna say, ‘Basketball. That defines him,’” Grill said. “But I realized that doesn't define me. You know, I was put here around great people for great reasons.

“And, you know, what defines me is just being there for other people, helping people get to where they're at … You think about all these uncontrollables in life, and one thing I've learned in life, with dealing with anxiety, is you're always gonna have anxiety if you think about the uncontrollables. If you can't control something there's no reason to think about it or stress about it. You're just putting more pressure on yourself, and you're causing more anxiety within yourself.”

That doesn’t mean he isn’t excited to be coming back.

Come June, Grill will report to Missouri for his first workouts with Gates and his new teammates. The high school quarterback who finished signal-calling on a Friday night and immediately returned home to play on the basketball court at his house … the junior who missed his prom to shoot baskets at the gym … the kid who passed on Saturday cartoons for early morning “SportsCenter” shows will return to the court.

“It's been a struggle being back home because I'm just grinding, I'm trying to get healthy,” Grill said. … “It's just been so long since I've been on the court and around coaches and teammates, and I'm just really excited to be back around that.”