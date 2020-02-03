Remade Mizzou football staff pledges to make in-state recruiting top priority

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The newcomers to Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri football coaching staff are still learning their way around Columbia, but after about a month on the job, a few have already crisscrossed the state on the recruiting trail. Just like every Mizzou football staff that came before them, Drinkwitz and his assistants have put an emphasis on in-state prospects.

“I think I’ve made more trips to St. Louis and back the last two weeks than I ever could have imagined,” Bush Hamdan said.

That much his new staffers made clear when they met with reporters for the first time Monday in the team facility.

“It’s got to be the number one priority,” tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Casey Woods said. “We've got to recruit Missouri better than it's ever been recruited before. I think that we have a good plan in place to do that. We're going to have all 10 coaches in the state somewhere. And we are really excited about that opportunity. We've done some research and I'm sure you’ll all fact check me on this, but I believe that 26 out of the last 41 drafted players from the University of Missouri have come from the state of Missouri. Certainly we've got to make an investment here and in our borders and that includes Greater Kansas City, Greater St. Louis, of course. But we're going to start here.