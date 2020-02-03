Remade Mizzou football staff pledges to make in-state recruiting top priority

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The newcomers to Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri football coaching staff are still learning their way around Columbia, but after about a month on the job, a few have already crisscrossed the state on the recruiting trail. Just like every Mizzou football staff that came before them, Drinkwitz and his assistants have put an emphasis on in-state prospects.
“I think I’ve made more trips to St. Louis and back the last two weeks than I ever could have imagined,” Bush Hamdan said.
That much his new staffers made clear when they met with reporters for the first time Monday in the team facility.
“It’s got to be the number one priority,” tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Casey Woods said. “We've got to recruit Missouri better than it's ever been recruited before. I think that we have a good plan in place to do that. We're going to have all 10 coaches in the state somewhere. And we are really excited about that opportunity. We've done some research and I'm sure you’ll all fact check me on this, but I believe that 26 out of the last 41 drafted players from the University of Missouri have come from the state of Missouri. Certainly we've got to make an investment here and in our borders and that includes Greater Kansas City, Greater St. Louis, of course. But we're going to start here.
“We're going to start with a tank of gas. We’ve got to recruit within that tank of gas and make sure that they’ve got to be able to drive here. If they come here, we’ve got a shot. You see this facility and everything that we've got here. We've got magnificent stuff. If we get them on campus, we got a shot. So we’ve got to start home here with these guys that are hungry.
"We’ve got a whole state full of little boys who grow up Missouri fans, and we got a bunch of them on our team right now. We plan on having a bunch more in the future.”
The staff has not finalized recruiting assignments, but running backs coach Curtis Luper and Hamdan, the new quarterbacks/ receivers coach, have already spent a fair amount of time in St. Louis the last several weeks. All 10 assistants will be assigned one part of the state in addition to other out-of-state regions. But the state is definitely a priority. Not a priority. THE priority.
“We can't sign all 25 guys (per year) from this state,” Woods said. “But we're going to evaluate players in the state like they've never been evaluated. I don't know if that necessarily means we take one more or one less, but we're going to know about every one of them and we're going to give due diligence to every single one.”
At first blush, Woods is one the most impressive coaches on this staff when it comes to making conversation. High energy, personable, driven. And he's all about recruiting. This might have been overlooked when he joined the staff, but his background includes a job that’s one of the most unique and successful in all of college football: He was Alabama-Birmingham’s recruiting coordinator when the program came back from a two-year hiatus in 2017. That means he was in charge of building the roster from scratch under head coach Bill Clark. If you know your college football history, you know what happened next. In year one of the re-launch, UAB won eight games. In year two, 11 wins. In year three, nine wins.
“Being at UAB was an incredibly unique experience,” said Woods, the son of Sparky Woods, the former head coach at Appalachian State, South Carolina and VMI. “Obviously, unlike anything before ever seen in college football. Coach Clark did an outstanding job clearly with as many awards as he's won. I think anytime that you're bringing new people together you're trying to sell vision and you're just trying to get everybody pulling in the same direction. That's not just your team, but that's the support staff, that's the facilities, that's the athletic department, that's the city of Columbia, that's the University of Missouri, that’s the fans.”
Woods said there are some parallels between building a team from the ground up at UAB and the transition between two regimes at Missouri. He’ll play an integral role in the latter just like he did the former.
“I think that that's one of the things that I learned at UAB was roster management,” he said. “So when I showed up on their campus we had zero scholarship players and we had to build it to 85. And in those 85 we won 29 games and two championships.”
Here’s some more first impressions of Drinkwitz’s newly formed staff.
LUPER LIKES HIS BACKS
Not all of the new assistants have spent much time with the returning players they’ve inherited at their position group. New offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, the last hire on the staff, doesn’t know much at all about the linemen coming back for 2020 but they have plans to go bowling and out for dinner Tuesday. Luper, Drinkwitz’s first offensive staff hire, has spent considerably more time with the running backs.
“I sat down and watched every carry that they had this last season,” he said. “I was impressed. I was impressed. We can definitely win. Coach Drink has already said it multiple times: Our goal is to win the SEC East and the bowl game. So in my room we have what it takes to do that. Potentially.”
A few weeks ago running back Tyler Badie indicated on social media he might transfer, only to later announce he was staying at MU. Asked about Badie, Luper said, “Recruiting our current roster is more important than recruiting the 2020 class. So we started that process the minute we stepped on campus.”
What was his message to MU’s current players now under his watch?
“Give us a chance,” he said. “We’re a lot of moving parts. Give us a chance. You'll like what you see, you’ll like what you hear. We've done it before as coaches. We move in, (install) a new culture, establish yourself. And we're pretty good at it.”
It’s easy to see why Luper comes with a strong reputation on the recruiting trail. He’s colorful, engaging, lots of personality. Before Drinkwitz even accepted the job at Mizzou, Luper texted him lobbying for a job on the staff. They had coached together at Auburn a decade ago.
Luper said he texted Drinkwitz, “If you get that one (job), if you get THAT ONE, and he knew which one I was talking about, I said, ‘I’d definitely be interested.’”
UNIQUE QB SITUATION
Hamdan has a unique title as both quarterbacks and receivers coach. How will the mechanics of that assignment work exactly?
“I think that's something that was really attractive about this job,” Hamdan said. “Coach Drink has been a huge mentor of mine through the years. I think it has a chance to be a really good thing because of how in-sync those positions need to be and everybody hearing the same things. I just really felt when we put this thing together that was the best thing for both groups.”
“There’ll be times,” he added, “where Coach Drink is doing group installs with both groups and then I think there's times where we’ll certainly break away and he’ll have the quarterbacks and I'll have the receivers. I think it gets to a certain point where the more those guys are in the same room together, they can really benefit from it.”
Hamdan said the quarterback position will come down to a true competition heading into the season. The Tigers have four scholarship QBs on the roster: junior Shawn Robinson, a former starter at TCU; junior Taylor Powell, who saw his most extensive playing time last fall; sophomore Connor Bazelak, still recovering from ACL surgery; and freshman Brady Cook from Chaminade Prep.
“All these guys are itching to get out there and prove themselves,” Hamdan said. “I think a lot of times you get in a situation where you have to manufacture that part. The good thing about this situation is it's there every day in every workout. So we're excited about seeing all those guys and see where it goes.”
Of all the coaches on staff, Luper knows Robinson best. He recruited him to TCU and was on the Horned Frogs’ offensive staff during Robinson’s two seasons of action.
“Shawn has all the tools,” Luper said. “He’s got a big arm. He’s got all the intangibles. He can run the football. He’s a big physical specimen. I think he has everything that it takes to do well in this league.”
HAZELTON ADDITION ‘CRITICAL’
The staff has clearly wanted to reinforce a wide receiver corps that must replace starters Jonathan Nance and Johnathan Johnson. MU returns wideouts with bouts of production — Jalen Knox, Barrett Banister, Kam Scott — but no one who’d be confused for a preseason All-SEC selection. But the Tigers will go into spring practices with a proven playmaker in Damon Hazelton Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech with 133 career receptions and 20 touchdown catches. Hamdan said it was “critical” to add an established receiver to the offense.
“Really excited about the receiving group,” he said, “but the opportunity to add a veteran type guy who's been in big games who's been extremely productive really for three years it was a no-brainer for us.”
SIX EYES ON FIVE PLAYERS
There was some confusion when Mizzou officially released the coaching assignments for the defensive staff, notably the three assistants working with the secondary: Ryan Walters returns as defensive coordinator and will handle the safeties, while returning cornerbacks coach David Gibbs is listed as defensive backs coach and newcomer Charlie Harbison is labeled the secondary coach. Harbison clarified on Monday that he’ll coach the strong safeties in MU’s 4-2-5 scheme. That’s the hybrid outside linebacker/strong safety position that replaces a traditional strongside linebacker. Last year, seniors Khalil Oliver and Ronnell Perkins split time at the position.
“He’s an in-the-box and out-of-the-box kind of guy,” Harbison said. “You’ve got to find a different kind of cat (for that position.)”
Walters is the coordinator, but he’s got loads of experience helping him in the secondary. Gibbs and Harbison have nearly 60 combined seasons of coaching at the college and professional level, including 21 combined seasons as defensive coordinators. That makes for six highly trained eyes on five players.
“We play five DBs every snap, so it's not like that's overdoing it,” Gibbs said. “I think it's a good blend. I think it's a good mix. We will be able to help each other and communicate to get these kids coached up.”
HALEY ON BOARD
Drinkwitz retained Walters, Gibbs and defensive line coach Brick Haley from Barry Odom’s 2019 defensive staff. All three coaches went through that initial stage of uncertainty when Odom was fired, but Drinkwitz eventually made it clear he valued having continuity on that side of the ball.
For the three holdovers, there were some obvious incentives to stay. Walters has two years left on a deal paying him $800,000 a year. Gibbs and Haley each had another year on their contracts, though Haley was able to swing a new deal with a raise an extension. He’ll go from making $515,000 to $625,000 through 2022.
But for Haley, Columbia has become home and he was relieved to return for a fourth season.
“I think it's always good when you have an opportunity to stay,” he said. “You don't have to move. You don't have to pack up. Kids don't have to start a new school and have to find new friends, all those things.”
Haley’s returning defensive linemen didn’t hide their excitement on social media when Drinkwitz decided to keep him on staff.
“It was heartfelt,” Haley said. “I love my guys. They know that. We've been together for a while. A lot of them I’ve recruited. We spend a lot of time together. We've built some special bonds, but I think it was the team itself, not just my guys, but just the team total. To have an opportunity to be here with these guys is pretty special.”
JOHNSON SOLD ON DRINK
Johnson hasn’t spent more than two consecutive days in Columbia and he’s already tied with his predecessor for media interviews. Brad Davis, MU’s O-line coach in 2018-19, did an interview shortly after joining the staff then turned down requests for the next two seasons. He followed Odom to Arkansas to serve as the Razorbacks O-line coach coach.
Johnson was Mississippi State’s O-line coach the last two seasons and figured he’d back for another year until the school fired coach Joe Moorhead in January.
“Being in this profession it’s not a shock when things happen. When ADs and bosses in higher places, when they don’t see things fit they go in different directions,” Johnson said. “Me, being in my position, I was always taught by my mentor, my O-line coach and I learned this in college, he always taught us to expect the worst and you'll never be surprised. So that's actually how I life my life. Not that live my life miserable but I always try to stay a step ahead.”
The day after Moorhead was fired Johnson started taking calls for positions on other staffs. He was sold on Drinkwitz’s sales pitch. He’s the only new assistant on the staff who hadn’t worked with Drinkwitz previously at either Auburn, Arkansas State or Appalachian State.
“I know he's a young, innovative coach, an up-and-coming coach,” Johnson said. “He's done some really good things from an offensive standpoint. And to me, in this profession, you better continue to learn and grow and not become complacent. So I'm excited to continue to learn and grow throughout my career with him.”