Remembering Mizzou's (first) last game at Brewer Field House

On March 8, 1971, Mizzou brought back the alumni for the final men's basketball game at Brewer Field House. But things did not go as planned in the game (a loss to Kansas) or for the Tigers' new home, which would not be ready as planned for the 1971-72 season, leaving the Tigers to return to Brewer for one more season. Here was our original coverage.

COLUMBIA, Mo., _ March 9 Once again the phone rang and Norm Stewart answered it His end of the conversation went like this: "Athletic department ..."

Long pause.

"Kansas won by two in overtime, 71-69. . . ."

Short pause.

"That's what I said."

Stewart put the receiver back in its cradle and filled in some of the missing dialogue. "That was Doug Williams," Stewart said, grinning. "He said he was from the Times and wanted to know the score." Stewart's smile grew larger and he added, "He's a gambler from Alabama. "He said he had us even."

Funny thing, Stewart's University of Missouri team had just closed its regular-season schedule and 42 years of basketball in Brewer Fieldhouse with a loss last night to Kansas, a loss that in all likelihood cost the Tigers a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. And here was Stewart, laughing on the outside. The telephone had come to his rescue.

For Stewart, yesterday was a day to use the telephone as an emotional outlet to release the pregame tension and the postgame frustration.

Yesterday was Big Game day on the Missouri campus. Big Eight Conference champion Kansas, rated fourth in the Associated Press poll and fifth in United Press International's rankings, was in town.

Brewer Fieldhouse was to bow out before a standing-room-only crowd of 6,000 and a closed-circuit television audience of 1,500. More than 75 former players who had lettered in those 42 years in Brewer had returned. Students were actually scalping tickets, some asking as much as $15 each, for a game that had been sold out last week.

Still, fans began lining up as early as 4 p.m. for the 7:35 game. The fieldhouse was almost packed by 6 o'clock. You would have thought word hadn't reached town about those two guys In New York, Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

It was Monday, tension was building, and the names Norm Stewart, Henry Smith, John Brown were on many lips. And while much ado was made about a basketball game, Stewart played switchboard operator. He was having fun with the telephone.

"Athletic department. . . . "Hey, Bill. This is Norm. . . . "Norm . . . Norm Stewart. . . ." Stewart has a sense of humor, all right, a sense of humor with which he tried to survive the loss, the Tigers' only one at home in a 17-9 season.

Missouri's chances for an NIT bid are, as most of the Tiger players acknowledged after the loss, slim. Oklahoma, which defeated Oklahoma State last night, finished in a tie with Missouri for second place in the Big Eight. Both teams were 9-5 in the conference, but Oklahoma finished 19-7 overall and beat Mizzou twice in three meetings.

Nebraska, with a victory over Kansas, could make it a three-way tie for second.

People here were hoping the magic of Brewer would give Mizzou second place all to itself. The Tigers had won 12 in a row in Brewer and 31 of their previous 33. But the Tigers, who led 35-25 at one point, couldn't hold a 62-60 lead with 2 minutes 30 seconds left. That was because they couldn't hold onto the ball.

With 2:30 left in regulation, it seemed the hands got a bit slippery, the ball took some funny bounces, and Stewart must have been wondering if Chester L. Brewer, rest his soul, was trying to tell him something.

"It's something we haven't had happen all year," Stewart said. "There's no defensive pressure and the ball just pops through a guy's hands, the best set of hands on the team. Then we dribble the ball and it bounces eight feet in the air."

The Tigers went into their delay game with 2:30 left, but lost the ball to Kansas twice and then missed a layup with six seconds left. The game went into overtime and Kansas, taking advantage of another turnover, boosted its winning streak to 18 in a 24-1 season.

"It was things we did that lost it," Stewart said. "But you can't fault our effort. When you have the choice between effort and execution, you take effort.

"Maybe we were over-trying. We had itwon. And if we'd won this one, there wouldn't be any doubt about an NIT bid."

Now that there is doubt, Stewart is not going to sit by the phone and wait for a possible call from the NIT.

"I'm going to leave in the morning and go recruiting."