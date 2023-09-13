COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Dow is down, the Nasdaq is up and there’s tension in Manhattan, Kansas.

There, No. 15 Kansas State is displaying an edge ahead of an event that’ll occur 20 hours after markets close for the week: Saturday’s 11 a.m. showdown between the Wildcats (2-0) and Missouri (2-0) at Memorial Stadium.

It’s a rematch of last year’s weather-delayed 40-12 bell-ringing that injured the Tigers’ quarterback as K-State marched toward a Big 12 championship.

Like an earnings call for an under-pressure CEO, the game has Kansas State players choosing their words tactically.

“It’s tough to answer this appropriately,” tight end Ben Sinnott told reporters about the game. “But I think just hearing all the talk and all the hostility that we got and the excuses after last year, they just give us so much motivation to really prove ourselves and leave them with nothing to say.”

Well then.

The stakes are higher for this year’s clash between the Wildcats and Tigers, with Kansas State nationally ranked and Memorial Stadium already sold out.

“I know it is going to be a hostile one based on the history we have with Mizzou,” Sinnott said. “I know that they’ve had this game circled for a long time, and so have we. We are ready to prove what kind of team we are and just kind of shut them up.”

For whatever it means, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz kept quiet about any date-circling the Tigers may or may not have done.

“I think our guys are excited to play,” he said, leaving the coy remark to stand alone as his team’s thoughts on the fixture.

Kansas State enters the game after picking up comfortable wins over Southeast Missouri State and Troy.

In those games, the Wildcats averaged 492.5 yards of total offense while allowing just 256.5 total yards per game, a reflection of how lopsided both wins were.

K-State is replacing running back Deuce Vaughn, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. So far, DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward have evenly split running back touches, combining for 294 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“They’ve done a really nice job replacing the running back production with their two transfers,” Drinkwitz said.

Quarterback Will Howard, who emerged as the Wildcats’ starter well after last season’s Missouri game, has yet to impress with a 60.7% completion rate, 534 passing yards and four touchdowns. He’s graded in the middle of the Power Five pack by Pro Football Focus — ranked one spot ahead of Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook.

Wide receiver Phillip Brooks has provided significant offensive firepower with 13 catches for 134 yards and a score so far. He splits time between both the slot and out wide. RJ Garcia II, another wideout, averages 9.4 yards after the catch — notable given the eight receptions he’s turned into 142 yards.

“I really think the guy that makes their football team go right now is Phillip Brooks,” Drinkwitz said, “who we know all too well for the special teams return for a touchdown against us.”

Brooks has continued his role as K-State’s primary returner after getting his lone special teams score of last season against Missouri right after that game resumed following a 60-minute lightning delay.

Defensively, edge rusher Khalid Duke has been one of the Wildcats’ most impactful players. He has three sacks and four hurries, a key test for preseason All-SEC left tackle Javon Foster. On the opposite side of the line, defensive end Brendan Mott has a sack, three quarterback hits and three hurries.

“They lost the defensive end from last year (Kansas City Chiefs draftee Felix Anudike-Uzomah) but you wouldn’t know it on tape with their addition of Khalid Duke as the rush defensive end,” Drinkwitz said.

Daniel Green, a linebacker, picked off Cook in last year’s clash and led the Wildcats in tackles during that game.

K-State has new faces in the secondary after losing three key defensive backs after last season. Cornerback Jacob Parrish has been solid in coverage, allowing six catches on 16 targets, while fellow cornerback Will Lee III has allowed eight catches on nine targets, according to PFF.

That’s less of Drinkwitz’s focus entering Saturday’s game. He’s more preoccupied with what the punt and kickoff returns could yield for the Wildcats.

“Even more than being sound (defensively), they create explosive plays on special teams,” Drinkwitz said. “And really it was the turning point in our game last year.”