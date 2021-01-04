Report: Illinois interviews Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has reportedly interviewed for the same position at Illinois and is considered one of three finalists for the job, FootballScoop.com reported Monday.
Newly hired Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema has interviewed Walters along with Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles and Wofford’s Josh Conklin, the site reported Monday. Walters was unavailable for comment Monday.
Walters, 34, has been part of Mizzou's staff since 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator at the end of the 2017 season. He was one of three defensive assistants who stayed on MU's staff when Eli Drinkwitz replaced Barry Odom after the 2019 season. Early last year, Walters agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season that pays him $900,000 a year, the highest salary on Drinkwitz's staff. Last February, Walters interviewed for the head-coaching job at Colorado, his alma mater. The Buffaloes instead hired Karl Dorrell.
