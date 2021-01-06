Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters leaving Mizzou for Illinois

Walters, 34, has been Mizzou's defensive coordinator since the end of the 2017 season and was one of three defensive assistants Eli Drinkwitz retained on the staff when he took over the program after the 2019 season. Walters agreed to a new contract last January that pays him $900,000 per year through the 2022 season. Under Walters' watch, the 2019 Mizzou defense ranked among the nation's top 15 in several categories — No. 14 in yards allowed per game (312) and No. 15 in points allowed per game (19.4) — but against a 10-game SEC schedule this past season, the Tigers dealt with multiple injuries, opt outs and other roster shortages and allowed 35 or more points in seven games. The defense especially struggled down the stretch, allowing 18 touchdowns the final three games against Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma State.