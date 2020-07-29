Report: SEC favors 10-game conference-only football schedule

If the SEC aims to cut down on travel for the fall, Mizzou is closer in proximity to several West schools: Six of the nine closest SEC schools to Columbia, Mo., are from the West, while three of the four farthest away are from the East: Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Earlier this month the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences already canceled all of their nonconference games.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced plans for 11-game football schedules made up of 10 conference games and one nonconference game for its member schools, including Notre Dame, which will shift from playing six to 10 ACC schools. All nonconference games must be played in the home state of the ACC school and nonconference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements set by the ACC. There will be no division play and the top two teams in the conference standings will play in the ACC championship game on Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte. Notre Dame will be eligible to play in the championship game.

Should the SEC move forward with 10-game schedules, that leaves the Big 12 among the Power 5 conferences to announce a new model. But schools in the Big 12 seem intent on playing their complete schedules and in some cases are moving games up a week to provide more flexibility during the fall. Oklahoma moved its game against Missouri State from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, while Kansas added a game against Southern Illinois for Aug. 29 to replace a Sept. 5 game against New Hampshire after the Colonial Athletic Association suspended its fall seasons.

