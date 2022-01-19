Reshuffled schedule sets up two Mizzou-Mississippi State games in three days

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It took some reshuffling of the calendar, but the Southeastern Conference has rescheduled Missouri's home basketball game against Mississippi State the league had to postpone earlier this month because MU had too many players in COVID protocol.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 5, the Mizzou-MSU game will now be Feb. 20, a rare Sunday game, set for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on SEC Network. The Tigers and Bulldogs should be familiar with each other by tipoff - because they're playing two days earlier, too. They were originally scheduled to play Feb. 19 in Starkville, Mississippi, but that game has been moved back a day to Feb. 18. Tipoff will be 6 p.m. on SEC Network-Plus.

That gives Mizzou four games in eight days, three at home: Feb. 15 against Arkansas, Feb. 18 at Mississippi State, Feb. 20 against Mississippi State and Feb. 22 against Tennessee.

By rearranging these games, the SEC still has the opportunity for all 14 teams to each of their 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games.

The Tigers (8-9, 2-3 SEC) next play Saturday at Alabama (11-6, 2-3), a 5 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network. On Jan. 8, Mizzou upset then-No. 15 Alabama 92-86. The Crimson Tide have since lost to Auburn and Mississippi State and fallen out of the national polls heading into Wednesday's game against LSU.

